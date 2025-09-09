Amaze Expands Partnership with Digital Brands Group, Inc. to Strengthen Domestic Apparel Manufacturing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced an expanded partnership with Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGBI) (“Digital Brands Group”), a publicly traded company specializing in e-commerce and fashion. Through this partnership, Amaze will leverage Digital Brands Group’s Los Angeles-based facilities to produce high-quality, cost-efficient custom apparel and athleisure wear in the U.S.

The collaboration builds on the companies’ April 2025 announcement, which introduced Digital Brands Group as the first third-party brand on Amaze’s Teespring Marketplace. With proven success on the Amaze platform, the new manufacturing alliance strengthens the relationship and offers creators a trusted domestic partner.

“As tariff policies shift and the de minimis exception phases out, now is the time to expand manufacturing stateside and shorten turn around times for creators to launch and reach U.S. customers,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “We have a significant number of creators seeking reliable, local manufacturing partners to bring their designs to life and Digital Brands Group delivers exactly that.”



By adding more domestic manufacturing capabilities to its end-to-end commerce platform, Amaze continues to streamline the creator experience from design and sales to production and delivery. This solution will ultimately help customers avoid cost increases tied to dynamics with global supply chains.

The new manufacturing capabilities are now available to creators.

