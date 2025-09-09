HI-VIEW TO ATTEND BEAVER CREEK’S PRECIOUS METALS SUMMIT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, R. Nick Horsley, will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado during the week of the 2025 Precious Metals Summit, which takes place September 9–12, 2025. The Precious Metals Summit is recognized as the world’s leading independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers, and emerging producers of gold, silver, and platinum group metals.

Mr. Horsley will be available in Beaver Creek for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, analysts, and industry participants. These meetings will provide an opportunity to discuss the Company’s portfolio of gold, silver, and copper projects in British Columbia’s Toodoggone District and outline upcoming exploration plans.

R. Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented: “The Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek attracts many of the mining industry's leaders. Being in Beaver Creek this week offers an excellent opportunity to meet with the financial community and share our plans for advancing the Company’s Toodoggone holdings.”

Investors, analysts, and interested parties who wish to schedule a meeting with Mr. Horsley in Beaver Creek are invited to contact the Company at info@hiviewresources.com.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company’s 100%-owned and optioned properties cover over 23,000 hectares, including the Golden Stranger, the Lawyers East, West and North claims, the Borealis Project, and Northern Claims including Black Pearl, Ursus, Oxide Summit, Garnet, Saunder and Nub. The Northern claims, Saunders, Nub and Borealis are all currently under option. The flagship Golden Stranger Project is fully permitted with 45 drill-ready sites and has returned historical highlights of 10 metres grading 11.55 g/t gold, samples up to 111.5 g/t gold and 2,740 g/t silver, and new mineralized zones 1.3 km from the main showings, underscoring strong exploration potential. For more information, please visit Hi-View’s website or review the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

