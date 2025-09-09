REIGN BAR Launches Mana 50K: World’s First Sweetness & Ice Adjustable Vape with Visible Tank at CHAMPS Expo





AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative vaping technology brand REIGN BAR today launched Mana 50K, a breakthrough disposable device featuring the industry’s first visible e-liquid tank and dual sweetness-ice adjustment capability, delivering up to 50,000 puffs of consistent output to address mainstream product limitations in adjustable attributes and usage anxiety. Dubbed the "Specs Terminator" by industry insiders, the product debuts at CHAMPS Tradeshows Austin (Booth #4007) from September 9-11.

As the vaping market evolves toward professionalization and heightened flavor demands, users increasingly seek authentic, controllable experiences. While many devices claim adjustable ice intensity, sweetness, nicotine, or even fruit profiles, actual performance varies significantly. Mana 50K delivers precision through rigorous engineering.

Mana 50K offers 3 adjustable dimensions: Power Output (31W Boost Mode), Sweetness (4 levels), and Ice Intensity (4 levels). Controlled via a side-mounted smart display and buttons, it enables dozens of flavor combinations. The visible tank design provides real-time e-liquid monitoring, validating 50,000-puff capacity, eliminating usage anxiety.

Equipped with a high-power mesh coil exceeding industry averages—delivering superior heating efficiency and refined vaporization for instant flavor release and unparalleled consistency—Mana 50K ensures premium satisfaction from the first to last puff. The long-lasting battery with a capacity of up to 1000mAh further guarantees all-day battery life.





Mana 50K overcomes manufacturing constraints through a multi-chamber structure and hybrid single/dual airflow design, solving prevalent assembly challenges. Tier-1 e-liquids guarantee exceptional flavor fidelity and taste assurance.

Mana 50K offers 10 diverse mixed fruity flavor options, including Mexico Mango, Miami Mint, Sour Cranapple and other innovative blends—each crafted to evoke distinct sensory experiences.





REIGN BAR is forming strategic alliances with local distributors to ensure meticulous market cultivation. Mana 50K is available through multiple channels. For product inventory checks or ordering, please visit the official REIGN BAR website.

It was also announced that REIGN BAR will launch a more innovative modular product, Palette, in the fall of this year. This product also features several industry-first designs and is expected to offer groundbreaking features to the global e-cigarette market.

About REIGN BAR

REIGN BAR aims to drive the future of vaping technology and taste through continuous innovation to offer exceptional products and responsible premium experiences that delight every user with amazing enjoyment.

For more information about REIGN BAR and its products, please visit reignbarvape.com

Media Contact

Contact: Jasmine OUYANG

Email: pr@reignbarvape.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7731ce05-0c26-4512-a5e3-5211a0a6e4ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35be0ed5-15eb-4e23-8df7-e17958ccb7d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf5d1be4-e75d-4e1e-add7-82f5eba3df4d