Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to clean energy technologies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the market size of key energy transition minerals doubled over the past five years, aligning closely with the market size for iron ore mining. This surge is largely attributed to the tripling of lithium demand, a 70% increase in cobalt demand, and a 40% rise in nickel demand between 2017 and 2022, with clean energy applications accounting for significant portions of this demand. The sustainability of the global critical minerals market is increasingly influenced by governmental initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing resource efficiency. A recent report from DataM Intelligence projected that Critical Minerals Market Size reached US$ 328.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 586.63 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The report said: “A notable trend in the critical minerals market is the increasing investment in mineral development, which witnessed a 30% rise in 2022 following a 20% increase in 2021. Lithium saw the sharpest investment increase at 50%, followed by copper and nickel. This investment surge is a response to the soaring demand for minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper, driven by the deployment of clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels.” Active companies in the markets this week include: SAGA Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGMF) (TSX-V: SAGA), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE).

DataM Intelligence continued: “The rising demand for energy transition technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, is significantly driving the critical minerals market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), mineral demand for clean energy technologies is projected to nearly quadruple by 2040, reaching close to 40 million tonnes annually. In the scenario, lithium demand is expected to increase ninefold, while copper demand will see the largest absolute growth due to its essential role in electrification. Currently, clean energy applications account for over 40% of total demand for copper and rare earth elements, 60–70% for nickel and cobalt, and nearly 90% for lithium.”

SAGA Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) Announces Initiation of Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating - SAGA Metals Corp (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received initiation of equity analyst coverage by Alphabridge Group Inc. (“Alphabridge”), a leading independent corporate finance advisory and research firm specializing in small and mid-cap companies with an outperform rating.

Alphabridge, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a corporate finance advisory firm that partners with growth companies to deliver strategic financial leadership across mergers & acquisitions (M&A), capital raising, valuation, and CFO services. In addition to its advisory practice, Alphabridge operates a dedicated equity research arm that focuses on providing independent coverage for companies operating at pivotal stages of development with significant growth potential. Alphabridge’s research is distributed through major institutional platforms, including S&P Capital IQ, FactSet, AlphaSense, and Thomson Eikon, as well as its newsletter with over 2,000 subscribers. Their coverage of Saga Metals is expected to highlight the Company’s strategic focus on its flagship Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada, and its emerging portfolio of critical mineral assets.

Their initiation report on Saga Metals, dated September 8, 2025, titled “Saga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: SAGA) – Initiating Coverage – Well-Positioned for the Critical Minerals Supercycle,” underscores the Company’s potential to deliver value through its titanium-vanadium project.

The research report is available to view or to download from the firm’s websites: https://alphabridge.co/download-saga-metals-equity-research-report/ or upon written request sent to Alphabridge.

Alphabridge Group Inc.

Analyst: Vasant Jain, CFA

Email: vasant@alphabridge.co

Website: www.alphabridge.co

In addition, the research report will be disseminated through various third-party websites and major institutional platforms as outlined above. Investors are encouraged to review the reports for detailed insights into Saga Metals’ projects and growth strategy. Alphabridge’s Initiation Research Report includes a third-party independent review of Saga Metals, an Enterprise Valuation Analysis and a Share Price Target completed by Alphabridge’s analyst, Vasant Jain, CFA. The opinions expressed in the Research Report referenced above are the true opinions of the analyst about Saga Metals and its industry. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for SAGA Metals at: https://sagametals.com/corporate-news/

Other recent developments in the mining industries of note include:

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), a leading developer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, recently provided a corporate update and second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights Were: Total cash of approximately $115.8 million at June 30, 2025; $10.6 million cash used in operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025; and Operating loss of $22 million, net loss of $74.3 million and net loss per share of $0.20 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025



TMC Chairman and CEO Gerard Barron commented: “The publication of our PFS for the NORI-D Project marks a defining moment for TMC—showing the potential of a clear, capital-efficient path to first production. Alongside our Initial Assessment of the broader NORI and TOML resource areas, these studies underscore the scale and durability of our portfolio, with a combined NPV of $23.6 billion. The strategic investment from Korea Zinc—one of the few companies outside China capable of refining our intermediate materials at scale—further strengthens our route to market. We also renewed our partnerships with Nauru and Tonga—reaffirming our commitment to delivering lasting benefits for Pacific nations."

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), a leading critical minerals mining company, recently announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

Highlights – 2024 New Diamond Drill Hole Results Were: Consistent high-grade rare earth mineralization intersected in all four reported holes, with Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades between 0.40% and 0.42%; High proportion of heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) ~26% of TREO, reinforcing the deposit’s potential strategic value; Significant zirconium oxide (ZrO₂) grades of 1.57–1.58% across all holes; Gallium oxide (Ga₂O₃) assays between 93–99 ppm, providing a potential additional economic credit; All holes drilled vertically (-90°) through sub-horizontal, stratiform kakortokite layers, intersecting mineralisation at approximately true thicknesses.

Mineralisation remains open at depth in all reported holes; Drilling confirms continuity of grade and mineralogy across multiple sections of the Fjord Deposit, consistent with historical data; All the drill holes were collared within the Fjord Deposit with 23.6MT @ 0.42% TREO Maiden Mineral Resource; and The holes are part of the ongoing 2024–2025 Fjord Resource Upgrade program, with over 1900 m drilled to date in 2025 and further assays pending.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) recently announced a new operating model and executive team to shape the company’s next chapter. The changes simplify and streamline the organization to drive greater accountability and safe, sustainable, profitable growth through focusing on the most compelling opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Effective immediately, Rio Tinto will simplify its product group structure to three world-class businesses: Iron Ore; Aluminum & Lithium; and Copper. This focused structure and leadership positions each business to deliver excellence for customers and maximize competitive advantages and growth potential, while benefitting from the diversified group.

The Iron Ore product group will bring together all of Rio Tinto’s iron ore operations under the leadership of Matthew Holcz, who has been appointed Chief Executive Iron Ore. The unified portfolio will integrate Rio Tinto’s Western Australian Iron Ore operations with the Iron Ore Company of Canada and the Simandou project in Guinea upon its completion. This will combine the proven performance of the company’s established Iron Ore operations with the potential of Simandou, sharing safety best practices, cutting-edge technologies and operational experience across the entire Iron Ore portfolio to create an even stronger global business.

Empire Metals Limited (OTCQX: EPMLF) (LON: EEE), the resource exploration and development company, recently announced its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Highlights:

Pitfield confirmed as the world's most significant new titanium discovery, with unparalleled scale, consistency of high-grade and purity.

Largest drilling campaign to date launched at the Thomas Prospect delivered outstanding results and identified a large high-grade near-surface core, averaging ~6% TiO₂ over a continuous 3.6km strike.

Metallurgical testwork achieved a 99.25% TiO₂ product, demonstrating a highly efficient and potentially lower-cost processing route.

Process development work has confirmed that Pitfield's weathered ore is ideally suited to conventional mineral separation and refining, differentiating it from ilmenite-based projects which typically face lower recoveries, higher costs, and significant environmental challenges.

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on track for release in the coming weeks.

£4.5m raised in May 2025 to accelerate Pitfield development, with strong institutional support.

Further strengthening of board and technicial team with appointment of Phil Brumit as Non-Executive Director, Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydro-metallurgist.

Commenced US trading on the OTCQX in the US, broadening international investor access.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, commented: "The first half of 2025 has been a period of remarkable activity and momentum for Empire. Pitfield is no longer just a discovery story - it is fast becoming recognized as a project of global importance, with results that continue to exceed expectations. Our drilling campaigns have delivered some of the highest TiO₂ grades we've seen to date, confirming not only the exceptional quality of the deposit but also its scale consistency and simplicity.

"It is also encouraging to see the strength of market support for what we are building and I am confident that Empire can bring this once-in-a-lifetime discovery to commercial fruition in an expedient manner. With a world-class asset, a strengthened technical team, and strong financial backing, we are exceptionally well positioned for the next phase of growth."

