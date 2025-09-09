YGS Publisher Solutions Rebrands as YGS Content Licensing

York, PA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YGS Group announced today its licensing division, formerly known as YGS Publisher Solutions, has officially rebranded to YGS Content Licensing. The new name positions content licensing as the cornerstone of the full-service agency—creating results-driven opportunities for both content providers and brands. Acting as the connector between content providers and marketers, YGS Content Licensing transforms trusted content into strategic brand assets that drive revenue, expand reach, and deliver measurable market impact.

YGS Content Licensing enters this rebrand during a period of strong growth, with double-digit revenue gains last year and a 45% expansion of the sales, marketing, and technology teams this year. This growth is enabling the division to collaborate with partners in new and innovative ways—extending well beyond traditional content licensing to deliver more strategic, integrated, and results-driven solutions. A key example is YGS's investment in proprietary AI technology, designed to power smarter lead generation. By fusing advanced AI capabilities with human expertise, YGS is redefining how partner content is analyzed, unlocking next-level opportunities for growth, and setting a new standard for the industry.

As a pioneer in the industry, YGS has spent over two decades partnering with content providers across several verticals, including lifestyle, financial news, consumer advocacy, and engineering and construction, while helping brands leverage credible trade recognition to build trust and drive marketing impact.

"The name Publisher Solutions told only half the story," said Lori Fromm, Vice President of YGS Content Licensing. "Our rebrand reflects a dual focus: strengthening long-standing publisher relationships while helping brands turn earned media into meaningful marketing opportunities. By combining decades of licensing expertise with strategic investment in proprietary AI technology, we're able to uncover new growth opportunities, work more efficiently, and deliver smarter, results-driven solutions for both publishers and brands."

"This brand refinement aligns well with YGS’s ongoing focus on providing revenue-generating solutions," said Jack Davidson, President of The YGS Group. "Our Content Licensing business unit has been a critical source of growth for the company overall, and we expect that further expansion of our strategic licensing services to content providers and marketers will continue this trend."

The rebrand is anchored by the division’s new tagline, "Where Content Meets Opportunity," underscoring its mission to unlock the full value of editorial content by fostering impactful partnerships between content creators and marketers. As part of The YGS Group, YGS Content Licensing is positioned to create opportunities that go beyond licensing packages—drawing on the capabilities of its sister divisions in brand/marketing communications, full-service printing, technology solutions, and fulfillment. This integrated network enables clients to streamline efforts, scale impact, and maximize value through a single, trusted partner.

While the name has changed, the team's commitment to editorial integrity, white-glove service, and innovative licensing strategy remains consistent.

"Our vision has always been to create a thriving content licensing ecosystem—one where content providers gain new revenue streams and brands gain trusted storytelling tools," said Fromm. "With our expanded team and this new identity, we're ready to help more partners realize the full potential of their content."

About YGS Content Licensing

YGS Content Licensing, a division of The YGS Group, is a recognized leader and pioneer in the reprint and content licensing industry. For nearly 20 years, the team has helped publishers maximize the value of their editorial assets and accolade programs, while empowering brands to leverage credible, high-impact content to enhance marketing campaigns, packaging, and product storytelling. With expertise spanning licensing strategy, rights management, and award product development, YGS Content Licensing is the trusted partner Where Content Meets Opportunity. Learn more at www.ygscontentlicensing.com.

About The YGS™ GROUP

The YGS Group of companies is made up of expert teams bringing together deep experience and knowledge in the industries and companies it serves, including Association Solutions, Content Licensing, Print Solutions, Caskey, GAVIN™, and GregoryScott, all focused on being leaders in cutting-edge, custom solutions for clients. YGS Association Solutions is truly a Total Solution for associations, offering the ability to extend their teams to provide tangible results with breakthrough communications, non-dues revenue, impactful marketing, distinctive branding, and memorable events. YGS Content Licensing is an industry leader in delivering profitable content sales and licensing solutions, accolade and award programs, and reprints. YGS Print Solutions, a founding entity and brand established 70 years ago, provides complete print production services. Caskey offers wide format printing, specialty graphics, fleet graphics, promotional products, and custom apparel. GAVIN™ allows YGS to provide complete, full-service brand strategy, public relations and marketing communications solutions. GregoryScott develops customizable brand-compliant SaaS storefront solutions. Learn more at www.TheYGSGroup.com.