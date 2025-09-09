Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

9 September 2025

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 9 September 2025 in the Company’s ordinary shares of £0.01 each, which include the vesting, exercise and sale of shares that had been granted pursuant to a Recruitment Award made under the Company’s 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP).

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personVictoria Hyde
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Financial Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Vesting of 1,361 Shares under the Recruitment Award
  2. Sale of 645 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil1,361
(2) £5.3947286822645
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 1,361
  2. 645


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £3,479.60


e. Date of transaction9 September 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Jess Petriet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


