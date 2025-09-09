Tyson Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Alive5.ai to Transform Sales Engagement in Sports & Entertainment

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, an award-winning leader in sales training and consulting—and listed as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years—announced today a new strategic partnership with Alive5.ai, a leading A.I. chatbot platform (live chat, SMS & social messaging) trusted by professional and collegiate sports organizations. This collaboration will empower sports and entertainment clients to accelerate revenue growth by merging Tyson Group’s elite sales training methodologies with Alive5’s fan engagement technology.

Alive5 has redefined real-time fan interaction with its innovative A.I. chatbot platform. In a recent activation with an NCAA team, Alive5’s SMS engagement campaign delivered 824 new fan interactions in just 30 seconds, with more than 35% of participants signaling genuine ticket-buying interest. By seamlessly integrating with CRM systems, Alive5 enables teams to capture leads at scale, nurture fan relationships, and convert engagement into measurable ticket sales and sponsorship revenue.

Through this partnership, Tyson Group will combine its proven sales training systems, talent development expertise, and revenue optimization strategies with Alive5’s AI driven communication technology. Together, the two companies will equip sales teams with the tools, training, and real-time engagement platforms they need to drive consistent and predictable revenue.

“At Tyson Group, we know that sales effectiveness is built on both process and adaptability. Partnering with Alive5 allows us to bring a new level of immediacy and engagement to our clients, especially in sports and entertainment, where capturing fan attention in real time is critical,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations drive growth and accelerate performance through innovative sales solutions.”

Alive5.ai’s Founder and CEO, Dustin Yu, added: “Tyson Group’s track record in building high-performance sales teams is unmatched. By pairing their expertise with our technology, we can create a powerful combination—arming teams with both the strategy and the tools to turn every fan interaction into a revenue opportunity and do this at the speed of AI.”

The partnership will serve as a launchpad to introduce Alive5.ai’s technology to Tyson Group’s extensive network of professional and collegiate sports clients, while also expanding Tyson Group’s ability to deliver cutting-edge sales training programs enhanced by real-time engagement tools.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training customized to each organization’s unique needs, cultivating talent that produces measurable results. With deep experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the largest brands in the world, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to drive growth, accelerate performance, and help clients generate predictable revenue through optimized sales effectiveness.

About Alive5.ai

Alive5.ai is an all-in-one SMS and live chatbot platform designed for professional and collegiate sports teams, entertainment venues, and brands to maximize fan engagement and revenue opportunities. From 1-to-1 messaging and SMS automation to seamless CRM integration, Alive5.ai empowers teams to reach thousands of fans instantly, qualify leads, and convert engagement into ticket sales and sponsorship revenue. As an alum of the Comcast/NBCUniversal Lift Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars, Alive5.ai is trusted by sports organizations nationwide to deliver results at scale.

For media inquiries or more information, visit tysongroup.com.

