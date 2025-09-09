Aviv Clinics Showcases New Study on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy’s Effectiveness in Improving Post-Concussion Symptoms from Childhood Traumatic Brain Injury

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An estimated 2.3 million children in the U.S. are impacted by concussions annually. Yet, while the immediate effects of a concussion may subside, research shows that many individuals continue to experience debilitating symptoms long into adulthood. Aviv Clinics , one of the most advanced brain health clinics in the world, highlights a recent study revealing that hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) significantly improves cognitive outcomes in adults suffering from post-concussion syndrome (PCS) caused by a childhood traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The study , Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Improves Post-Concussion Symptoms in Adults With Childhood Traumatic Brain Injury: A Retrospective Cohort Study, was conducted by the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and Tel Aviv University. The study included patients treated between 2017 and 2024 and was published in Frontiers.

The study focused on adults who sustained a TBI before age 17 and were treated with HBOT after age 20. Participants, who received at least 40 HBOT sessions, showed significant improvements in cognitive performance across multiple domains, including global cognition, memory, executive function, attention, and information processing speed. Notably, these improvements were observed regardless of the time elapsed since the injury and independent of initial TBI severity.

Key findings include:

Global Cognitive Function improved by 8.06 ± 6.97 points (p = 0.000024; r =0.779).

Memory Function improved by 9.82 ± 13.63 points (p = 0.003498; r = 0.620).

Executive Function improved by 5.94 ± 8.88 points (p = 0.002838; r = 0.628).

Attention improved by 8.50 ± 9.09 points (p = 0.00003; r = 0.775).

Information Processing Speed improved by 9.84 ± 12.31 points (p = 0.00114; r =0.685).



“The results of this study underscore HBOT’s potential as a valuable tool for long-term rehabilitation in adults with chronic PCS stemming from childhood TBI,” said Dr. Shai Efrati, chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board. “This is especially important because PCS is often underdiagnosed and undertreated, leaving many individuals with persistent symptoms well into adulthood.”

The retrospective analysis included 26 patients, with an average age of 31.7 years at the time of treatment while the age of the actual injury was 7.7 ± 5.8 years. Participants received HBOT sessions consisting of 90 minutes of 100% oxygen at 2 atmospheres of pressure (ATA) with air breaks. Cognitive assessments conducted before and after treatment revealed improvements in multiple cognitive domains, including executive function and memory. Effect sizes ranged from medium to large, suggesting meaningful clinical relevance.

The findings are consistent with previous studies exploring HBOT for cognitive enhancement and rehabilitation in both pediatric and adult populations. However, this study is the first to focus specifically on adults with PCS from childhood TBI, shedding new light on the potential for neuroplastic recovery even decades after the initial injury. The results emphasize the importance of early diagnosis, continuous monitoring, and accessible rehabilitation for pediatric TBI survivors, particularly those with mild injuries who are frequently misdiagnosed and not adequately treated.

“Given the chronic nature of post-concussion syndrome, these findings could be groundbreaking for patients who have long struggled with cognitive issues stemming from childhood brain injuries,” said Dr. Amir Hadanny, CEO of Aviv Clinics and Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research at Aviv Scientific. “We’re excited to see continued evidence supporting HBOT as a key treatment option for these individuals.”

HBOT involves the administration of 100% oxygen at an increased atmospheric pressure, which has been shown to promote healing and regeneration of brain tissues. Aviv Clinics uses a unique HBOT protocol called the hyperoxic-hypoxic paradox to enhance treatment efficacy. This innovative protocol has previously shown promising results in treating cognitive decline, traumatic brain injury, and age-related neurological conditions.

The full study is available here . For more information on Aviv Clinics and its advanced medical treatments, visit aviv-clinics.com .

