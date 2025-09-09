All Heart Homecare Expands Services with Specialized Holocaust Program

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Heart Homecare — Brooklyn’s premier home care agency and a trusted partner for families across New York City for over 13 years — is proud to expand its wide range of services by introducing the Holocaust Program, dedicated to supporting survivors and their families.

This culturally sensitive initiative reflects All Heart Homecare’s ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of the community’s most vulnerable populations while honoring the unique experiences of Holocaust survivors.

The Holocaust Program provides comprehensive care for survivors of Nazi-occupied territories during World War II, as well as their children. Unlike many other programs, services are offered without Medicaid requirements, ensuring that support is accessible to all eligible participants regardless of income level. To be eligible for the Holocaust Program, participants must be residents of Brooklyn and must meet the definition of a Holocaust survivor as established by the Claims Conference.

Through this program, participants gain access to ten essential services, including:

Home Care Services (or extra hours for it if you already have the service)



Transportation to medical and social appointments



Home-delivered meals



Psychological counseling, among others.

To further enhance care, All Heart Homecare works in collaboration with the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI). This partnership strengthens the program’s ability to provide culturally sensitive services tailored to the survivor community.

“Providing compassionate, specialized care for Holocaust survivors is not just our mission—it’s our responsibility,” said Albert Finkelshteyn, Founder of All Heart Homecare. “We are deeply committed to ensuring that survivors and their families receive the dignity, support, and care they deserve.”

All Heart Homecare’s multilingual staff—fluent in English, Russian, and other languages—guides families through every step of the process, from gathering verification documents to enrollment. With its trauma-informed approach, the agency ensures survivors feel understood, respected, and supported at every stage.

“With over 13 years of experience, All Heart Homecare is a name our community trusts,” added Maya Finkelshteyn. “We take pride in delivering compassionate, professional care that meets the highest standards while always treating our clients like family.”

About All Heart Homecare

Founded over 13 years ago, All Heart Homecare is Brooklyn's #1-ranked home care agency, accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The agency serves thousands of clients with comprehensive in-home care services, including Alzheimer´s and dementia care, TBI care, private pay services, and around-the-clock care, among others. It specializes in compassionate, multilingual support that treats every client like family. All Heart Homecare is fully licensed and insured, upholding the highest standards of care while delivering personalized services that respect each client's dignity and independence.