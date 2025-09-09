ProSearch Continues Legal Industry Support and Its Commitment to Sharing Knowledge and Expertise at Upcoming Events

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its continued support of the legal industry and the advancement of legal professionals’ education with sponsorships and commitments to participate as presenters and panelists at several events in the coming months. The company’s extensive fall schedule includes key local, regional, and national events in nearly every U.S. time zone.

Upcoming events in which ProSearch will participate include:

MALSP event – September 18, Minneapolis, MN



ProSearch is a sponsor of this event, and Daniel Semelhack, ProSearch project manager, will present the lunch & learn discussion on the topic of chat and collaboration data. He will be joined by ProSearch data insights strategist Andrew Simpson and Andrew Hansell, director counsel at Target.

SOLID New York – September 25, hosted by Seyfarth in New York, NY



ProSearch is a premium sponsor of this event, and Joe Pirrotta, ProSearch director of review services, will be speaking on the topic of “Soundtrack to an Existential Crisis – Rhythm and Harmony in the Age of Disruption.”

Buying Legal Conference – September 30-October 1, New York, NY



ProSearch is a sponsor of this event.

ALM/Law.com Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) – October 6-8, Washington, D.C.



ProSearch is a sponsor of this event, and company representatives Gabrielle Butcher and Farhat O’Neill will be leading roundtable discussions on the topic of “Cultivating a Positive Workplace: Conducting Culture Audits to Mitigate Legal Risks.”

Relativity Fest – October 7-9, Chicago, IL



ProSearch experts will be in attendance.

EDI Leadership Summit – October 15-17, Hyatt Regency Tamaya, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM



ProSearch is a sponsor of this event. Debora Jones, ProSearch COO, is moderating the session “The Ethics of Using GenAI in Discovery & Regulation Trends Under Model Rule 5.3(b).”

SOLID Atlanta – November 6, hosted by Seyfarth, Atlanta, GA



ProSearch is a sponsor of this event, and an expert from ProSearch will be presenting a session.

The Masters Conference – Atlanta – November 12, King & Spalding, Atlanta, GA



ProSearch is a sponsor of this event, and an expert from ProSearch will be moderating a session panel.

2025 Georgetown Law Advanced eDiscovery Institute – November 20-21, Washington, D.C.



ProSearch marketing program manager Abby Rosenbloom will moderate the session “Future Proofing Your Legal Team: Skills Needed in an AI World.”

ProSearch experts will share their insights at these events on topics including legal data intelligence, innovation, AI, data science, and other important issues facing today’s lawyers and discovery professionals. Attendees at upcoming events interested in scheduling a meeting with ProSearch can do so here.

For more information about ProSearch’s participation at these and other industry conferences, visit the Events page of the ProSearch website.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

