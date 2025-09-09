Virdee and Great Wolf Lodge Complete Nationwide Rollout to Streamline and Enhance Guest Arrival Experience

Austin, TX, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee, Inc., a leader in digital check-in and guest experience technology for hospitality, announced today the successful completion of a nationwide rollout of specially designed check-in kiosks for Great Wolf Lodge. Across 22 of its indoor water park resorts, Great Wolf Lodge now leverages Virdee to deliver a faster, more seamless arrival experience for guests, whether they check in at in-lobby kiosks or complete pre-arrival on mobile web or via the brand’s mobile app.

Each property is equipped with Virdee-powered kiosks that include integrated RFID wristband dispensers. These wristbands serve as room keys, waterpark passes, and cashless payment devices for food and beverage purchases, streamlining every touchpoint of the guest journey. In total, Virdee now powers over one million check-ins annually across the Great Wolf Lodge portfolio.

“Our goal is to make the arrival experience as easy, convenient and stress-free as possible, so families can quickly start enjoying all the incredible experiences our resorts offer,” said Ramki Srinivasan, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Great Wolf Lodge. “With Virdee’s platform, we’ve been able to reduce congestion during peak arrival times, enhance guest satisfaction, and empower our front desk team to focus on hospitality rather than transaction processing.”

Approximately 50% of arriving guests currently use the automated Virdee check-in system, and on peak days, that figure climbs to 70%. The automated check-in system also allows guests to purchase extra amenities to further enhance their stay, like attraction passes and late check-out, providing a comprehensive a one-stop shop for the full arrival experience.

In addition, Virdee supports over 38,000 Room Ready Notifications per month to arriving guests. Available on both kiosk and at the front desk, Room Ready Notifications let guests check in before their room is ready and begin their resort experience, including access to the indoor water park. Guests receive their wristbands and are notified digitally via Virdee’s platform when their room is ready, allowing them to skip a return to the front desk or kiosk in order to access their room.

“The operational lift was immediate,” said Branigan Mulcahy, CEO and co-founder of Virdee. “By removing friction from both the physical and digital check-in process, we’ve helped Great Wolf Lodge eliminate peak-time lines, drive upsell revenue and measurably improve both guest NPS and front desk employee satisfaction.”

Virdee worked closely with the Great Wolf Lodge team to optimize guest flows and wristband dispensing, and with full deployment now complete, Virdee has further solidified its position as the digital front desk partner of choice for the hospitality industry.

About Virdee

Virdee is a technology company delivering best-in-class digital guest experiences for hotels, resorts, and multifamily properties. Its platform enables fully contactless check-in/out, ID verification, mobile key issuance, and upsell functionality via mobile, web, kiosk, and API/SDK integrations. Founded in 2020, Virdee serves clients globally and is trusted by leading hospitality brands to enhance guest satisfaction, optimize operations, and drive ancillary revenue.

About Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, offering immersive entertainment and memorable experiences for families at 23 locations across the United States and Canada. Each lodge combines rustic-themed accommodations with expansive indoor water parks, themed dining, and kid-friendly attractions designed to create unforgettable family vacations.