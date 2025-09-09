PropUp and Fortress OS Partner to Power Seamless, Scalable Property Maintenance

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropUp, a leading innovator in maintenance solutions for the multi and single-family rental housing industry, today announced a new integration with Fortress OS, a leading developer of affordable housing-focused multifamily and commercial operations software. This strategic partnership will provide property managers with a seamless, open-API experience, enabling PropUp’s robust maintenance and facilities features to work seamlessly with Fortress’ operating platform.

Through this integration, Fortress OS customers can leverage PropUp’s suite of facilities and maintenance solutions including digital boards, mobile inspections and work orders, and real-time asset tracking.

PropUp delivers tools that centralize maintenance operations, providing actionable data, custom KPIs and deeper insights than traditional reporting, enabling property teams to make smarter and performance-driven decisions. At the same time, PropUp clients benefit from Fortress OS’s modern interface and flexible foundation that redefines operational excellence for property managers, allowing best-in-class solutions to connect in their ecosystem. Both sets of customers gain enhanced visibility, intelligent insights, and workflow automation to improve team efficiency, streamline operations, and elevate resident and staff experiences.

“This is not just another transactional partnership,” said William Gottfried, CEO of PropUp. “Fortress OS is redefining how property management platforms should work, by making an open and deeply functional ecosystem. Connecting PropUp’s powerful maintenance and facilities solutions directly to Fortress, our mutual clients save time, drive NOI, elevate resident satisfaction and delight staff members with an unparalleled software user experience.”

Together, PropUp and Fortress OS empower clients to manage properties more effectively, with access to smarter data and easy integration, powering real-time visibility and automated workflows that improve customer outcomes.

“We built Fortress OS to break the mold of traditional closed-off systems,” said Kerri Davis, CEO of Fortress OS. “Our open API gives clients the freedom to plug in the tools they love like PropUp curating a custom ecosystem for their business. We are thrilled to partner with Will and his team to bring best-in-class maintenance capabilities into our ecosystem, furthering our mission to help operators rent better with connected systems, quality data, and the flexibility they deserve.”

# # #

About PropUp:

PropUp is a leading provider of innovative operational solutions for apartment and single-family rentals. Founded by operators with decades of multi-family experience and a tech-forward approach to property management, PropUp provides maintenance, facilities, and property operations tools to property managers and owner-operators across the United States and Canada. For more information visit: https://www.gopropup.com/

About Fortress OS

Fortress OS is the only property management platform purpose-built for affordable housing. Built by operators who’ve lived the challenges firsthand, Fortress simplifies compliance, leasing, maintenance, income and reporting—all in one intuitive, powerful system. No workarounds. No outdated tools. No clunky modules. Just software that gets affordable housing right. Property managers deserved better. So we built it. Find out more at https://fortresstech.io/