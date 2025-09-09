Epiq Selected by Nossaman LLP to Drive Operational Transformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today that it has been selected by Nossaman LLP to provide a full suite of on-site facilities support across multiple office locations.

Nossaman, with attorneys and policy advisors in Arizona, California, Colorado, New York, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C., was looking to modernize its operations by integrating talent, innovative workflows, and actionable intelligence. The scope of services Epiq will provide include reception, hospitality, and conference room support; shipping and receiving; office supply management; digital mailroom scanning and imaging; and other administrative assistance.

The firm was seeking a data-driven strategic partner to help future-proof its transformation strategy—one that could holistically align organizational capabilities, operational workflows, and digital infrastructure to drive sustained growth and resilience.

“We are honored to collaborate with Nossaman and deliver an agile, client-focused operational model,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President and General Manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. “This partnership reflects our commitment to unlock the potential of organizational transformation so that our clients can experience a higher quality of output as well as a reduction in long-term costs.”

Epiq brings deep expertise and a clear understanding of evolving client pressures, empowering law firms to drive meaningful organizational change. Their elevated service delivery framework is curated through comprehensive training programs, commitment to process innovation, advanced technology solutions, and an ability to capture productivity metrics and enact a data-driven strategy to empower a continuously optimizing operational model.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporate legal departments, law firms, and business professionals by integrating people, process, technology, and data. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal and compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 18 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 6,100 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations, Epiq

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com