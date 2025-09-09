The Dogecoin Foundation’s Corporate Arm - House of Doge - and Bitstamp by Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure and Further Develop the Official Dogecoin Treasury Utility

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today announced a strategic partnership with Bitstamp USA Inc., naming the financial services platform Bitstamp by Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) as the trading venue of the Official Dogecoin Treasury that was recently established with CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE).

The Official Dogecoin Treasury, launched to provide long-term stability and transparency around Dogecoin’s ecosystem treasury, will now be securely held on Bitstamp by Robinhood’s trusted platform. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to building a more structured, utility-driven future for Dogecoin and represents a foundational step toward future yield-bearing opportunities for DOGE holders.

“We’re excited that House of Doge and CleanCore have chosen Bitstamp by Robinhood as their home for trading and custody,” said Nicola White, VP of Crypto Institutions at Robinhood. “With one of the strongest regulatory track records in crypto, we’re proud to provide a secure and trusted platform to help grow the Dogecoin ecosystem.”

Through this partnership, House of Doge intends to form stronger financial bonds with the global Dogecoin community - including active traders, long-term holders and miners who are powering the network.

“Bitstamp by Robinhood has long been one of the most trusted retail platforms for Dogecoin investors,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “By securing the Official Dogecoin Treasury with Bitstamp by Robinhood, we’re not just safeguarding assets, we’re laying the groundwork for a Dogecoin financial ecosystem where holders will soon be able to participate in broader economic utility applications.”

This partnership follows a wave of new developments at House of Doge, including licensing agreements, product partnerships, and upcoming integrations that will bring Dogecoin utility into the consumer and enterprise markets.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin (DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Bitstamp by Robinhood

Bitstamp by Robinhood is one of the world’s longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges, providing safe and open access to crypto markets since 2011. It is known for its secure, transparent, and regulation-first approach.

Bitstamp USA Inc. holds a BitLicense in New York, a Virtual Currency License in Louisiana, and money transmitter licenses in 41 other states; Bitstamp Asia Pte. Ltd. holds a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore, and Bitstamp Europe S.A. is the first entity registered under the EU’s MiCA framework via Luxembourg and holds a Payment Institution License there. Bitstamp UK Ltd. is registered as a crypto-asset firm with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Each of these entities is an indirect subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc. Bitstamp by Robinhood is the only crypto exchange to earn nine consecutive AA ratings in CCData’s Exchange Benchmark report.

