Ascend Learning Acquires Laudio to Accelerate Innovation in Frontline Healthcare Leadership

BOSTON and LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Learning, a leading healthcare and learning technology company, today announced the acquisition of Laudio, an innovator in frontline leader solutions that drive efficiency and engagement for health systems. Laudio will enhance Ascend’s suite of workforce management tools and further extends Ascend’s support of the healthcare workforce beyond the classroom, from student to practice.

Health system frontline leaders today face mounting pressures, often managing teams of 50 or more while struggling with administrative burdens that limit meaningful engagement. To support retention, engagement, and performance, they need streamlined, AI-enhanced workflows, integrated employee data, and actionable insights. Laudio delivers these capabilities through a unified leader operations platform, enabling managers to recognize, support and connect with their teams more efficiently and effectively.

“Exceptional healthcare teams need both effective leadership and skilled professionals,” said Lissy Hu, MD, CEO of Ascend Learning. “By uniting Laudio’s expertise in amplifying leaders with Ascend’s know-how in the education and laddering of healthcare workers, together we can deliver a powerful and comprehensive workforce solution.”

Since its founding in 2017, Laudio has grown rapidly to serve thousands of leaders managing more than 300,000 frontline staff. The platform unifies key workforce management functions such as employee rounding, recognition, professional development, and attendance management into connected workflows, including providing AI-driven recommendations for timely, personalized engagement.

“Addressing the needs of the healthcare workforce has always been at the forefront of Laudio’s mission, so partnering with a company like Ascend that shares that mission is a natural fit,” said Russ Richmond, MD, CEO and co-founder of Laudio. “Joining Ascend puts Laudio in position to further empower frontline leaders to simplify their work and get them back to the human interactions that matter most.”

The acquisition of Laudio marks another milestone in a year of strong growth for Ascend Learning, further expanding its healthcare workforce solutions. This year alone, Ascend has acquired myTIPreport, a platform modernizing medical education feedback and competency training, and Clover Learning, a pioneer in diagnostic imaging education.

About Ascend Learning:

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers.

Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

About Laudio

Laudio empowers healthcare leaders to drive large-scale change through everyday human actions. Laudio’s AI-enhanced platform streamlines workflows for frontline leaders, strengthens interpersonal connections, and aligns C-suite objectives with frontline efforts, boosting operational efficiency, employee engagement, and patient experience. Laudio makes it possible for patients, frontline workers, and health system leaders to thrive together. Discover how at www.laudio.com.

