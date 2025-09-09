Gary Hicok Joins Utilidata as Executive Chair of the Board

Providence, RI, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilidata , an NVIDIA-backed edge AI company, announced today the appointment of Gary Hicok as Executive Chair of the board of directors. Hicok, who recently served as an advisor to Utilidata, will transition into his new role on the board to lead alongside the senior leadership team at Utilidata. He will help scale the company’s distributed AI platform and custom NVIDIA module, Karman, for use in energy systems and critical infrastructure, including data centers.

“The rapid growth of AI factories creates a unique opportunity to unlock the value of edge computing, and there is no greater need than in data centers,” said Gary Hicok, Utilidata’s Executive Chair of the Board. “As experts in power flow with a cutting-edge AI platform built on a custom, ultra-compact NVIDIA module, Utilidata is uniquely positioned to unlock up to 50% more compute capacity using existing data center infrastructure. During my time at NVIDIA, I often spearheaded expansion into new markets, and I’m excited to help Utilidata do the same as we tackle some of the most urgent energy challenges.”

As a former executive at NVIDIA for more than 25 years, Hicok has pioneered new technology and growth in edge computing. Hicok was the senior vice president of Automotive and Systems at NVIDIA, where he oversaw the NVIDIA DRIVE platforms used to develop self-driving vehicles. Before that, he served as senior vice president of NVIDIA's core logic business unit and the mobile business unit. His extensive experience will help Utilidata expand into new sectors that can benefit from edge AI, including AI factories.

“Gary Hicok has been an invaluable advisor, and we are thrilled to have him join our team as the Executive Chair of the Board,” said Josh Brumberger, CEO of Utilidata. “Leveraging Gary’s experience and leadership, we’re excited to expand the impact of our Karman platform – especially in AI factories, where sub-millisecond power flow visibility, control, and guardrails paired with local AI will unlock significant power capacity.

Utilidata's Karman platform is built on a custom version of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and can be easily embedded into infrastructure devices to deliver unparalleled visibility and control of power flow. Hubbell Incorporated is the first electric hardware company to embed Karman into an electric meter , creating the industry’s first AI smart meter. Like the electric grid, overprovisioning and lack of visibility and control over inefficient power use create major challenges for data centers. Karman is uniquely positioned to alleviate energy constraints and unlock significant value at the edge in both the grid and data centers.

About Utilidata

Utilidata has built one of the smallest edge computing modules, making it easy to embed AI into critical infrastructure devices. With over a decade of experience using AI to optimize power flow on the electric distribution grid, the company’s edge AI platform – Karman, powered by their custom NVIDIA module – has already been embedded into smart meters to bring AI to the grid