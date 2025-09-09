Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MFH) Announces Commencement of Options Trading on U.S. Exchanges

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “Mercurity Fintech,” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH), a blockchain-powered fintech group and member of the Russell 2000® Index, today announced that options on its ordinary shares have been approved for trading on multiple U.S. options exchanges.

The options, which will trade under the ticker symbol “MFH,” will feature a range of standard expiration dates and strike prices. This listing enables investors to employ a broader array of strategies to manage risk, hedge positions, and participate in MFH’s performance and long-term growth prospects.

“Commencing options trading on our ordinary shares represents a landmark for Mercurity Fintech,” said Shi Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. “This development provides enhanced flexibility for investors and opens new avenues for portfolio strategies.”

This milestone coincides with Mercurity Fintech’s broader expansion, including its inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, which has led to index-related investment flows from major institutional asset managers. The Company’s Russell 2000® membership has also resulted in automatic inclusion in various index funds and ETFs managed by BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard, reflecting the systematic investment approach of passive index strategies.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MFH) is a fintech group powered by blockchain infrastructure, offering technology and financial services. Through its subsidiaries including Chaince Securities, LLC, MFH aims to bridge traditional finance and digital innovation, offering services spanning digital assets, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Contacts:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1(646) 866-7928

Email: mfhfintech@iecapitalusa.com