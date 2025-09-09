Applied Systems Recognized as a Fast Company Top Workplace for Innovators

Chicago, IL., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced its inclusion in Fast Company’s seventh annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which recognizes the top 100 businesses globally that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. Applied ranked 74th for its culture of collaboration, where teammates fuel one another’s ideas, drive progress forward, and deliver meaningful impact for the industry.

The 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners across industries such as entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, and healthcare. To be considered, applicants detailed their investment in innovation, internal programs, and company culture. Final selections were made by Fast Company’s editors, who evaluated every application and conducted extensive research to generate a score for each company. The full list of honorees is available here.

“At Applied, our teammates are encouraged to try new things, learn continuously, and drive innovations that make us indispensable to our customers – all within a culture built on values that make us indispensable to one another, as well,” said Bridget Penney, chief people officer, Applied Systems. “Our commitment to one another is simple – when each of us brings our best, amazing things can happen – and this recognition from Fast Company reinforces that belief and the culture we’ve built.”

