AlgoSec’s Horizon Platform Fuels Company Growth and Global Application-Centric Security

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec , a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a gross dollar retention rate of over 90% in the first half of 2025, following the launch of its AlgoSec Horizon platform. Since its release, the Horizon platform has gained adoption across industries, underscoring the market need for convergence of cloud and on-premises networks. This widespread adoption has driven a 36% increase in new annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024.

The Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities to automatically discover and identify an organization’s business applications across complex hybrid networks, and remediate risks more effectively. Its Intelligent automation minimizes misconfigurations and enhances operational resilience to accelerate application delivery from weeks to hours. In one such example, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S. uncovered 1,800 applications and their connectivity requirements within the first two weeks of using Horizon.

Throughout September and October, AlgoSec is running the Horizon Tour, a series of sessions showcasing the platform’s capabilities and expert insights for enterprise security teams across EMEA and the U.S.

“Security teams today are being asked to protect applications in a hybrid world, from multi-clouds to datacenters globally,” said Chris Thomas , Chief Revenue Officer at AlgoSec. “We’re excited about our early 2025 successes and our evolving AlgoSec solutions which will help us meet our mission to enable the world’s most complex organizations to gain visibility, reduce risk and process changes. To hear first-hand AlgoSec’s strategic direction and product innovation roadmap, join us for our annual virtual AlgoSummit event on September 30.”

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 10 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2200 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads. AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.