PatientFi Partners with Worth to Transform Healthcare Financing for Medical Procedures

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worth , the fintech platform modernizing onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, today announced its partnership with PatientFi , a leading provider of patient-friendly financing solutions. This collaboration marks Worth’s expansion into the healthcare sector, helping practices offer more accessible payment options and enabling more patients to afford the elective procedures they want.

PatientFi chose Worth’s all-in-one automated workflow platform to simplify patient onboarding, accelerate financial approvals and improve customer experiences. By integrating Worth’s highly compliant workflows with PatientFi’s innovative financing options, healthcare providers can improve patient experiences, reduce barriers to care and administrative burdens, and drive higher patient acceptance rates for elective procedures.



“At Worth, we’re passionate about removing barriers and creating seamless financial solutions that make an impact,” said Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and founder of Worth. “Our integration with PatientFi is a prime example of how technology can transform the healthcare financing experience, making life-changing procedures more accessible to patients while streamlining operations for providers.”

Worth’s proprietary technology enhances PatientFi’s mission of providing accessible monthly payment plans to its customers by optimizing underwriting and onboarding workflows. Leveraging a proprietary database of more than 242 million small businesses and 1,100+ real-time data points, Worth delivers industry-leading 90%+ match rates and seamless application pre-fill capabilities, enabling faster, more accurate underwriting decisions and financial approvals.

The platform combines compliance tools, tailored workflows and centralized case management to streamline risk reviews and accelerate growth. For PatientFi, this means instant verification of NPI and state medical licenses via API, SSN-optional identity checks, customized GIACT alerts and white-labeled application flows. By integrating KYC, IDV, fraud detection, credit checks and pre-filled applications, PatientFi can onboard customers faster and expand access to financing for medical procedures without sacrificing precision or security.

“We’re excited about our new merchant onboarding and monitoring tool with Worth, which has already cut our onboarding time by nearly 50%. With built-in auto-lookup features, we can gather key details behind the scenes, letting us simplify the enrollment process and ask fewer questions—without adding risk. The result is a smoother experience for medical providers to enroll, who can start offering financing sooner, and a win for patients, who get access to care without delay,” said Lisa Kesterson, Vice President of Risk and Lending Operations at PatientFi.

Worth continues to expand across healthcare, financial services, fintech, and credit union sectors, offering products like Worth Pre-Fill and Worth Custom Onboarding that empower businesses like PatientFi to remove inefficiencies, improve match rates and accelerate growth.

About PatientFi

PatientFi partners with healthcare practices to remove cost barriers, offering patients friendly monthly payment plans that make elective procedures more accessible. By focusing on transparency, convenience, and ease of use, PatientFi empowers patients to make informed decisions about their care while helping providers grow their practices.

About Worth

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth is a leading fintech platform that automates onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, fintechs, payment providers, supplier financing and ISVs. Powered by the largest database of over 242 million small businesses, the all-in-one solution integrates workflow automation, Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), bank verification, fraud detection, and credit underwriting. This enables enterprises to onboard customers quickly and confidently. With deep insights into small business data, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue while fostering a more equitable financial ecosystem where both enterprises and small businesses can thrive. For more information about Worth, visit www.worthai.com .