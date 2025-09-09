Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation MOU with OOKC Group to Establish Compliance-Driven Web 3.0 Joint Venture

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a technology holding company focused on the application of AI technologies and AI-powered solutions, today announced the signing of a n on-binding strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with OOKC Group, a leading blockchain enterprise headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

According to the MOU, both parties plan to jointly establish a framework for a Web 3.0-focused platform that will integrate resources in AI, blockchain, and digital financial services.

Since Professional Diversity Network announced its Web 3.0 strategy, the company has quickly attracted widespread attention. To better seize opportunities in this emerging market, IPDN decided to further strengthen its strategic collaboration with OOKC Group. Both sides plan to jointly contribute capital to set up a Web 3.0-focused joint venture – marking a solid step forward in advancing Web 3.0 technologies and applications.

The joint venture will combine IPDN’s strengths in AI and platform resources with OOKC’s extensive expertise in blockchain R&D and applications. It will focus on supporting innovation in tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and distributed storage. Through professional teams and strategic evaluation processes, the venture will identify and incubate high-potential projects with strong synergy, helping to expand and improve the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Additionally, both parties will co-host industry summits, technical seminars, and other events to foster global Web 3.0 technology exchange and industrial cooperation.

This cooperation not only creates new opportunities for IPDN and OOKC Group but also is expected to provide new momentum for the Web 3.0 industry. Leveraging their combined resources, the joint venture will search globally for forward-looking and disruptive projects, accelerating their transition from concepts to practical applications—empowering future lifestyles and work models. Through industry events, they will also attract more talent, capital, and expertise to the Web 3.0 sector, laying a solid foundation for long-term development.

Mr. Wu, CEO of IPDN, stated: “Our cooperation with OOKC represents a long-term strategic layout in next-generation internet technologies. We believe blockchain will empower many industries. This strategic platform aims to support and cultivate more potential Web 3.0 enterprises, enabling them to achieve breakthroughs without financial pressure. With future business growth and successful capital market operations, we plan to inject more resources into the venture to support a broader range of high-quality projects. This will not only generate financial returns but also create significant strategic synergy.”

Ms. Sarah Xu, Founder of OOKC Group, said: “We have been deeply engaged in the Web 3.0 industry for many years and hold multiple professional blockchain licenses. Whether in RWA projects, DeFi, NFTs, or tokens, we have strong advantages and have also helped many blockchain enterprises with technological upgrades. OOKC has also worked with several countries on national-level stablecoin projects. We believe this joint venture will allow us to engage even more extensively in blockchain initiatives, enabling more projects to thrive.”

About Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) is a U.S.-listed company whose businesses span career development platforms, education technology, and artificial intelligence research. The Company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through diversification and technological innovation. The strategic partnership with OOKC reflects IPDN’s continued evolution into the AI, Web 3.0, and digital finance sectors.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com.

About OOKC Group

OOKC Group is a fintech company focused on building infrastructure for digital capital markets. Its mission is to “bridge reality and the virtual world, reshaping the global flow of capital.” Headquartered in Dubai, OOKC maintains offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Toronto. Its two core divisions include OOKC Capital, which provides Web 3.0 asset investment advisory, fundraising compliance design, liquidity services, and M&A structuring; and OOKC Labs, which specializes in technology development, on-chain data analytics, risk management models, and compliance research, while supporting early-stage Web 3.0 and AI companies with strategic investment and incubation.

OOKC is actively expanding in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa, promoting institutional adoption and compliance in digital assets and advising governments on digital economy and stablecoin solutions.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

