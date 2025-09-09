MISTRAS Group Partners with Batchelor & Kimball to Deliver Advanced Inspection Solutions for Data Centers

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled asset protection solutions, today announced its partnership with Batchelor & Kimball (B&K), a mechanical & plumbing contractor recognized for solving the most complex HVAC and plumbing challenges. For decades, B&K has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in large-scale construction, delivering precision, speed, and innovative solutions for projects that demand nothing less than excellence. Now, as data centers become the backbone of the digital economy, B&K is pairing its unmatched problem-solving expertise with MISTRAS’ advanced inspection and quality assurance capabilities to ensure these facilities are built for the future.

MISTRAS will provide a suite of specialized inspection services for B&K’s data center projects, including:

Ultrasonic Shearwave Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Ultrasonic Phased Array Callout

Computer Radiographic Testing Callout



“Partnering with Batchelor & Kimball brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths,” said Gennaro D’Alterio, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, MISTRAS Group. “B&K’s track record of navigating and solving the most complex mechanical system challenges with precision and speed, combined with MISTRAS’ advanced inspection and data-driven solutions, ensures that data centers are not only brought online quickly, but are built to operate safely and efficiently for years to come. This partnership also reflects MISTRAS’ broader diversification strategy, expanding our solutions into rapidly growing markets like data centers where uptime, reliability, and integrity are critical.”

“Our clients bring us their most demanding projects because they know we won’t just build to spec - we’ll solve the problems no one else can,” said Danny Collazo, Corporate QA/QC Manager of Batchelor & Kimball. “Data centers push the limits of mechanical systems, and that’s where our team thrives. By joining forces with MISTRAS, we’re taking that problem-solving mindset one step further, ensuring every facility we deliver is backed by the highest level of inspection and assurance. Together, we’re setting a new bar for reliability, speed to market, and long-term performance in the data center space.”

Together, MISTRAS and Batchelor & Kimball will provide the comprehensive solutions data centers need to meet the challenges of rapid growth and evolving technology. ensuring uptime, safety, and efficiency in the digital age.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

