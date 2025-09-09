Aeronero 2.0 Launch Marks Milestone in Air Water Generation, 3x Grammy Award-Winner Ricky Kej Joins as Advisor and Brand Ambassador

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeronero Solutions, a leader in water innovation, unveiled Aeronero 2.0, its next-generation Air Water Generation system, on September 4, 2025, at The Auditorium, Prestige Falcon Towers, Bengaluru. The launch drew leaders from government, industry, academia, the arts, and the investor community, highlighting India’s growing role in the global water-tech field.





Durga Das, Founder and CEO of Aeronero Solutions, described Aeronero 2.0 as a significant advancement for global water sustainability.

“Aeronero 2.0 reflects our vision of delivering ‘Water for All’ not just through technology but as a global movement. This is an innovation made in India for the world. With our expanding ecosystem, we are ready to change the global water narrative. This purified drinking water is generated from the air, enriched with minerals, and enhanced with Aural technology. Aquair ensures health, taste, and sustainability work together.”

The Chief Guest, Rezwan Razack, Managing Director of Prestige Group, praised the launch as:

“A proud moment for India, showing our ability to offer solutions that tackle some of the world’s most urgent sustainability challenges.”

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of 3x Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej as Advisor and Brand Ambassador.

“Innovation like Aeronero’s is vital for the future of our planet. By combining creativity with technology, we can tackle one of humanity’s greatest challenges — access to clean water — while protecting our ecosystems. I’m honored to be part of Aeronero’s transformative journey toward sustainability,” said Ricky Kej.

The launch also brought together investors including Cdr Navneet Kaushik and Cdr Kartik Gopal from Jamwant Ventures, and Rama Devi S., who joined dignitaries and partners to celebrate Aeronero’s growing impact.

The evening further saw the presence of Madhu GN, Co-founder of the Global Air Water Generation Initiative, Ravi Karkara, Chief Strategy Officer at Aeronero and Founder of INDVest Investors Forum NYC, Kiran Deshpande, an early user of Aeronero technology, investor and deep-tech supporter Sid Jain, and artist Arun Shiva Ganesh.

Aeronero’s Global Edge in AWG

Aeronero stands out as one of the most innovative companies in Air Water Generation, supported by 13 patents and rapid growth in commercialization. With a 400% year-on-year increase, an order book of ₹30 crore, and manufacturing ramped up to 2,000 units per month, Aeronero is setting new industry standards. Its solutions range from compact home systems to large-scale industrial solutions, providing clean, alkaline water from the atmosphere and promoting water independence for all.

Introducing Aquair – A New Approach to Water Generation

At the core of Aeronero 2.0 is Aquair, powered by Aeronero’s proprietary Condessa technology. Together, they create a new Water-as-a-Service platform, changing how we think about water generation into a scalable, decentralized, and climate-resilient utility.

Partnership with Garden City University

Aeronero also announced a partnership with Garden City University, the first university in India to use air water technology on its campus. This collaboration aims to build future-ready capacity in sustainable innovation. Christo Joseph, the Director of Strategy and Planning at Garden City University and a trustee of the Garden City Education Trust, attended the launch event to sign the memorandum of understanding.

The unveiling of Aeronero 2.0 showcased a highly efficient, scalable, and eco-friendly AWG system, reaffirming Aeronero’s position as a global leader in decentralized water solutions.

About Aeronero Solutions

Founded in 2019, Aeronero Solutions is a deep-tech company that leads in air-to-water generation technologies. With its flagship product, Aeronero 2.0, and the breakthrough Aquair platform powered by Condessa technology, Aeronero is changing water access through sustainable, off-grid, and decentralized solutions designed, developed, and manufactured in India.

