Penn State Selects ClassOne Solstice S8 for Advanced Packaging Development Focused on Glass Substrates

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced that Penn State University has placed an order for a Solstice® S8 single-wafer wet processing system. The system, scheduled for installation in December 2025, will be housed in the university’s newly expanded 2,000-square-foot cleanroom to support research and development in advanced packaging applications, particularly on glass substrates.

The Solstice S8’s eight-chamber configuration will cover a range of critical process capabilities, including resist development, chemical cleans, cupric/metal etching, resist strip, vacuum pre-wet, electrochemical deposition (ECD) of copper, gold, and nickel (and potentially other metals), and potassium hydroxide (KOH) glass etching—all within a single platform. By enabling these integrated capabilities, the Solstice S8 eliminates the need for multiple tools, reducing footprint requirements while enhancing process flexibility and efficiency.

“The Solstice system’s ability to perform plating, etching, and solvent cleaning on a single tool will be a game-changer for our research initiatives such as photonics, MEMS, quantum packaging, sensors, power electronics and neuromorphic computing,” said Clive Randall, Director of Materials Research Institute (MRI) at Penn State University. “With its ability to support critical process steps for advanced interconnects, the system will be instrumental in Penn State’s work on improving vias for wafer-to-wafer and die-to-wafer interconnects, driving advancements in 3D heterogeneous integration.”

ClassOne is part of the 300+-member Mid-Atlantic Semiconductor Hub (MASH) industry-academia-government consortium created by Penn State to help position the U.S. for semiconductor and microelectronics leadership. The university aims to incubate smaller companies with advanced technology on silicon-adjacent materials, such as silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and glass, by providing access to state-of-the-art fabrication tools and thus enabling rapid development of new processes with fewer steps compared to traditional silicon-based approaches.

“Penn State’s selection of the Solstice S8 underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions for leading-edge semiconductor research and manufacturing,” stated Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne Technology. “The Solstice S8’s expanded process capability allows Penn State to accelerate its work in advanced packaging R&D, helping to pave the way for next-generation semiconductor technologies.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in ClassOne’s ongoing collaboration with the university, which began in 2023 with its participation in the Materials Day event and advanced packaging workshop held by Penn State’s Materials Research Institute (MRI). The relationship enables ClassOne to access work done by Penn State as one of 15 universities participating in the Center for Heterogeneous Integration of Micro Electronic Systems (CHIMES), an industry- and government-supported consortium created in 2024 to advance semiconductor integration and packaging technology.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a premier provider of advanced single-wafer wet processing solutions, delivering high-performance electroplating and surface preparation systems that enable next-generation semiconductor innovation. Designed for maximum precision, flexibility, and efficiency, ClassOne’s Solstice® platform supports a broad spectrum of customers, from industry leaders to pioneering technology developers, across critical markets such as MEMS, compound semiconductors, power devices, photonics, and advanced packaging. With deep process expertise and a commitment to customer success, ClassOne empowers customers to accelerate development, enhance yields, and optimize production for the most demanding applications. Visit classone.com; stay in touch on LinkedIn and X.

About Penn State

As Pennsylvania’s largest public university, Penn State educates nearly 90,000 students each year. ​The College of Engineering, established in 1896, encompasses 13 academic departments and offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees across various engineering disciplines. Renowned for its commitment to research and innovation, the College collaborates with interdisciplinary research centers and institutes, including the Materials Research Institute (MRI). MRI fosters collaborative research in areas such as 2D materials, additive manufacturing, and nanotechnology. Overall Materials Science is ranked #1 with regard to NSF expenditures and #2 for Materials Engineering. Since 2017 MRI has worked with 100+ companies in Pennsylvania alone and 250 independent organizations driving translational research.

For more information, contact:

Sales Inquiries Media Inquiries Byron Exarcos

ClassOne Technology

tel: +1 678.772.9086

email: pr@classone.com Lisa Gillette-Martin

Kiterocket

tel: +1 408.205.4732

email: lgmartin@kiterocket.com



Solstice is a registered trademark of ClassOne Technology.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea33bc0-7d59-4ba2-b89f-ff27ef6586d4