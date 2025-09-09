Confluent Health Launches First-of-its-Kind Student Loan Repayment Program to Attract Next Generation of Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Professionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Health, a national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking student loan repayment initiative designed to attract top physical therapy (PT), occupational therapy (OT) and speech-language pathology (SLP) talent and address the growing national workforce shortage.

The Loan Incentive for Therapists (LIFT) Program provides student loan repayment support for eligible PTs, OTs and SLPs who begin their careers with Confluent Health partner organizations. Qualified clinicians, as well as students up to two years before graduation, can receive upfront commitments for loan repayment. Payments begin immediately upon hire and are distributed across the clinician’s first three years of employment with Confluent Health.

Student debt for rehabilitative therapy graduates often exceeds $100,000, creating one of the largest barriers to entering and staying in the profession. At the same time, demand for PTs, OTs and SLPs is projected to grow sharply over the next decade, putting access to care at risk for millions of patients.

“Confluent Health is committed to removing barriers for clinicians, enabling us to meet the growing demand for high-quality MSK care,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health. “The LIFT Program is a bold investment in our workforce, ensuring our patients and communities have access to exceptional care while empowering new therapists to thrive without the weight of student debt.”

The program will first launch in Kansas, Missouri, New York, Arizona, Florida, California and Montana—states where Confluent Health clinics face the greatest talent need.

The LIFT Program builds on Confluent’s broader workforce investments, including the recently announced Confluent Health Scholars Program, which provides up to $129,000 in tuition sponsorship and loan repayment for existing employees pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) or Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD).

Together, these programs represent Confluent Health’s commitment to recruiting, training and retaining the next generation of therapy professionals while ensuring long-term patient access to high-quality MSK care nationwide.

Learn more at confluenthealth.com/lift.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

