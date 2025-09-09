Investor Interest Builds as West Side Binghamton Multifamily Heads to Auction





BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors has announced the upcoming auction of 2 Crandall Street, a fully renovated and fully leased 24-unit apartment building in Binghamton’s sought-after West Side neighborhood. The online auction will take place September 15–17, 2025, exclusively on Ten-X, a leading commercial real estate transaction platform.

Strategically positioned at the intersection of Main and Crandall Street, the property benefits from exceptional visibility, a traffic count of 12,690 vehicles per day, and a walkability score of 83. Located on both public and SUNY bus lines, it offers residents direct access to nearby restaurants, retail, and community amenities.

The building has undergone a complete renovation, including a new roof with 23 years remaining on the warranty, upgraded electrical systems with separate meters, new hot water heaters, an elevator, sprinkler systems throughout, and high-speed internet access. Additional features include electric heat, off-street parking, and a dedicated picnic area.

Binghamton’s multifamily market has shown consistent strength, fueled by a steady student population, expanding healthcare and education sectors, and an influx of remote workers drawn to the area’s affordability and quality of life. Limited new construction and stable occupancy rates have helped sustain rental demand, making well-located, renovated assets like 2 Crandall Street especially attractive to investors seeking reliable returns.

“This is a turn-key multifamily investment opportunity with strong in-place cash flow, minimal capital expenditure requirements, and value-add potential in a high-demand rental market,” said Scott Warren, Managing Director and Licensed Real Estate Broker of SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors.

The property will be sold with the list price serving as the opening bid during the Ten-X auction. Interested parties can register and view additional details by visiting this link.

