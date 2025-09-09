Cloudera Government Solutions Achieves GovRAMP® Authorization, Empowering SLED Agencies with Secure, AI-Driven Data Anywhere

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, announced today it has achieved GovRAMP® Authorized status at the Moderate impact level for its Cloudera Government Solutions offering. This designation underscores Cloudera’s commitment to providing state and local agencies, as well as educational institutions (SLED), with the highest levels of data security and compliance while enabling them to harness AI to power mission-critical outcomes.

As federal support for state and local cybersecurity programs shifts, many jurisdictions find themselves increasingly responsible for their own digital fortitude. GovRAMP Authorization strengthens Cloudera’s ability to help agencies meet this moment—through a unified platform that balances cloud agility with enterprise-grade governance, enabling data to be secured, managed, and analyzed within AWS GovCloud.

GovRAMP (formerly StateRAMP), a nationally recognized risk authorization program, provides state and local agencies with a standardized approach to assessing cloud services for security and compliance. By achieving GovRAMP Authorization, Cloudera demonstrates its ability to meet rigorous government security requirements, enabling agencies to safeguard sensitive data while unlocking the power of AI and data in motion to improve services, strengthen resilience, and protect communities.

More than 200 global public sector organizations already rely on Cloudera to turn data into trusted insights and AI-driven outcomes. By extending this trust with GovRAMP Authorization, Cloudera makes it even easier for agencies to adopt a secure, compliant foundation for innovation.

“Achieving GovRAMP Authorization reinforces Cloudera’s role as a trusted partner to government agencies,” said Dario Perez, Vice President, Federal Civilian and SLED at Cloudera. “State and local leaders are under increasing pressure to protect communities, enhance services, and reduce risk. By bringing AI to their data anywhere it lives—whether in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge—Cloudera delivers the secure, compliant foundation agencies need to innovate and drive better outcomes for citizens.”

The GovRAMP Authorization extends Cloudera’s track record of delivering secure solutions for government, following its FedRAMP Moderate authorization and Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) agreement earlier this year. Together, these achievements highlight Cloudera’s unique ability to deliver a unified cloud-like experience to data anywhere, ensuring agencies have 100% access to 100% of their data to power AI and innovation.

Experience Cloudera’s data platform in action at EVOLVE25 DC Government Summit on October 22, 2025. Register now at https://www.cloudera.com/events/evolve/dc.html

To learn more about Cloudera’s public sector business, visit https://www.cloudera.com/solutions/public-sector.html .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and even save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

