Haivision Command 360 Video Wall Solution Now Listed on the US Department of Veterans Affairs TRM

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that the Haivision Command 360 video wall solution is now listed on the US Department of Veterans Affairs VA Technical Reference Model (VA TRM).

The listing ensures Command 360’s compliance and seamless integration within the VA’s technology framework. According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs: “The VA TRM is one component within the overall VA Enterprise Architecture that establishes a common vocabulary and structure for describing the information technology used to develop, operate, and maintain enterprise applications. Moreover, the VA TRM, which includes the Standards Profile and Product List, serves as a technology roadmap and tool for supporting Office of Information and Technology (OIT).”

Federal and global government agencies are increasingly leveraging operation and command centers to serve as critical hubs for collaboration, information processing, and coordination, enabling situational awareness, actionable intelligence, and improved efficiency. Whether responding to a public emergency or coordinating a defense mission, the Haivision Command 360 video wall solution empowers organizations to make informed decisions and respond faster than ever before. Haivision Command 360 integrates seamlessly into these centers, providing unprecedented control over content display and enhancing situational awareness, which is essential for efficient response in emergency or complex operations.

When used in emergency operations center environments like the VA, Haivision Command 360 is designed to enhance collaboration, communication, and overall operational efficiency by bringing together data feeds, surveillance, and communication channels so teams can gain real-time awareness of events as they unfold. This real-time visualization can lead to improved patient care, better resource utilization, and enhanced emergency response capabilities.

“Haivision is committed to supporting the VA’s mission of delivering the best possible care to our nation’s veterans,” said Alex Beck, Senior Vice President, Mission Sales, Haivision. “To ensure the security, reliability, and interoperability of our products in mission-critical environments, we’ve been laser-focused on developing certified solutions that meet strict government and industry standards. Our VA TRM listing is another great example of our technology meeting rigorous government standards.”

Haivision's VA TRM listing adds to the company’s strong track record of supporting industry standards and achieving key government certifications, including:



Department of Defense Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) Certification

JITC Certification

Department of State ITCCB Certification

NASA ATO

MISP Compliance

STANAG Compliance

MIL-STD-810

DO-160

For more information, visit the VA TRM Technology/Standard List: https://www.oit.va.gov/Services/TRM/ToolPage.aspx?tid=10059



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision invented the award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com