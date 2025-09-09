Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Abstract Accepted for Podium Presentation at the 2025 CIRSE Annual Congress

Presentation to highlight findings from the first phase of the Company’s ongoing first-in-human proof-of-concept (PoC) clinical trial



THE WOODLANDS, TX, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced its technology and findings from the first phase of its first-in-human proof-of-concept study will be featured in a podium presentation at the 2025 Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) Annual Congress being held September 13-17, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.



The podium presentation will be a part of SPHAIRE, CIRSE’s interactive area dedicated to deepening the understanding of what artificial intelligence (AI) can bring to interventional radiology (IR). AI can help future decision making in IR and develop predictive models, improve image quality, support navigation, and reduce radiation doses.



Details of the presentation are as follows:



Session: AI in IR: Machine Learning, SOP and Collaborative Development

Title: Pain mitigation in pancreatic adenocarcinoma: an analysis of neurolysis via transvascular radiofrequency (RF) ablation

Presenter: Marco Bedoya, VP of Research and Development, Autonomix

Session Date and Time: Monday, September 15, 4:15 PM - 5:15 PM CEST

The 40th CIRSE Annual Congress, with the theme “Pioneering Progress” encapsulating the pioneering work interventional radiologists have carried out over the last four decades for the benefit of the patient, is a must-attend event for all healthcare professionals providing minimally invasive image-guided treatments. The program will offer a wide range of hands-on training sessions, allowing delegates to learn from experienced professionals how to use the tools and materials employed in daily practice and advance their technical skills.



About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



