The Royal Society of Canada Announces 41 Award Winners for 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventeen eminent Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) for their outstanding achievements in advancing knowledge and understanding of the past and present.

Meet the 2025 Award Winners >

The RSC has also awarded the Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella Prize to a graduating student from 24 law schools in Canada. The Abella Prize is presented annually to the student who, upon graduation, is most likely to positively influence equity and social justice in Canada.

Meet the 2025 Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella Prize Winners >

“I was very impressed by the remarkable talents and inspiring contributions of the winners of the Royal Society's awards and distinctions in the fields of humanities, social sciences, life sciences, and science. Through their multifaceted contributions, the winners have demonstrated the value of their research for a world that, thanks to them, will be henceforth better prepared to face emerging challenges,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, FRSC, President of the RSC.

RSC Awards celebrate outstanding contributions from across disciplines and generations. This year's award winners will be honoured during the Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 14, 2025, as part of the 2025 RSC Celebration of Excellence and Engagement. Register here!

About the RSC

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises The Academy of Arts and Humanities, The Academy of Social Sciences, The Academy of Science, and The RSC College. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world. Learn more at www.rsc-src.ca.

For media or communications requests, please contact Paige Beveridge at communications@rsc-src.ca.