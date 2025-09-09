GoldHaven Announces Maiden Diamond Drill Program Over High-Priority Gold Targets at Copeçal Project in Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce plans for immediate commencement of a maiden 1,200 m diamond drilling program targeting two priority gold targets at it’s Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Highlights:

Recent auger drilling by GoldHaven and historical sampling (including by AngloGold Ashanti) identified strong gold in-soil anomalies at two priority targets: East and West.

Anomalies extend through up to 30m thick weathered saprolite profile, with surface geochemistry showing consistent gold values over wide zones, indicating potential bedrock sources.

VLF-EM surveys delineated resistivity and conductivity anomalies supporting the auger-defined gold targets.

Maiden 1,200 m diamond drilling program comprising 8-10 angled holes (max depth 150 m) to test unweathered bedrock at 80-120 m vertical depth below surface.

Drilling is scheduled to commence on or before October 1, 2025, and completed by end of November 2025.



Copeçal Gold Project Drill Targets:

GoldHaven has identified two high-priority drill targets, East and West, for its upcoming diamond drilling program. These targets were defined through a combination of strong gold anomalies from recent auger sampling and supportive geophysical VLF-EM resistivity and conductivity responses. Importantly, the targets are further reinforced by structural interpretations from historical high-resolution drone magnetics and surface geochemistry completed by previous operators, including Boa Gold Ltd. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. Together, these datasets highlight compelling opportunities for the identification of meaningful gold mineralization on the property.





Figure 1: Copeçal Gold Project showing the Priority Targets (East and West) with the VLF-EM survey area, the High Resistivity Anomaly (> 1800 ohm*m - East), the High Conductivity Anomaly (< 250 ohm*m -West) relative to coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomalies (> 100 ppb Au – East and > 50 ppb Au - West).

East Target

The East Target is defined by a prominent high resistivity anomaly (> 1800 ohm*m) which is spatially coincided with strike consistent zones of gold geochemical anomalism (> 100 ppb Au) as highlighted by GoldHaven’s recent shallow auger drilling campaign and historical soil sampling.

Drill targets have been defined by vectoring this surface and weathered zone gold anomalism through up to 30 m thick saprolite – weathered profile zone to a bedrock gold source extending to depth. Here, the highly resistive zone is interpreted to potentially represent alteration (silicification) of quartz mica schist associated with mineralization manifested along its sheared contact with granitic rocks.





Figure 2: Copeçal Gold Project showing the East Target outline of the VLF-EM survey lines (in yellow), the location of the High Resistivity Anomaly (> 1800 ohm*m), relative to coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomalies (Pink > 20ppb Au, Red > 100 ppb Au).

West Target

Similarly, diamond drilling over the West Target will test depth extensions, associated with highly conductive VLF-EM responses (<500 ohm*m) and coincident with gold anomalous geochemistry (>50 ppb Au) manifested at surface and through up to 30 m thick saprolite - weathered profile as defined by historical auger drilling by AngloGold Ashanti. The highly conductive zone is interpreted to potentially represent sulphide mineralization associated with zones of shearing within and along contacts between granitic and schistose host rocks.





Figure 3: Copeçal Gold Project showing the West Target outline of the VLF-EM survey lines (in yellow), the location of the High Conductivity Anomaly (<250 ohm*m) relative to coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomalies (pink > 20 ppb Au, orange > 50 ppb Au).

Planned Diamond Drilling Program:

GoldHaven plans a maiden diamond drill program to test the two priority targets developed by its 2025 exploration activities at the Copeçal Gold Project.

To test the East and West Targets at Copeçal, GoldHaven has defined a 1,200 m diamond drilling program comprising 8 – 10 holes with a maximum drilled depth of 150 m. Angled holes are planned to intersect the projected target zones in unweathered bedrock at depths between 80 and 120 m vertically below surface.

A total 4 – 5 holes are planned at the East Target testing gold in soil and saprolite anomalism (> 100 ppb Au) over a strike distance of approximately 400 m coincident with a large area of high – resistivity (> 1800 ohm*m) as delineated by the VLF results.





Figure 4: Copeçal Gold Project showing the planned diamond drill collar positions relative to the position of the High Resistivity VLF-EM Anomaly (> 1800 ohm*m), and the coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomaly (Pink > 20ppb Au, Red > 100 ppb Au). The section line (blue) shows the location of Figure 5.





Figure 5: Copeçal Gold Project – East Target vertical section facing west showing planned diamond drill hole traces targeting the High Resistivity Anomaly (> 1800 ohm*m) and coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomalies (> 100 ppb Au) projected to depth.

A further 4-5 holes are planned to test the West Target, again targeting gold in soil and saprolite anomalism (>100ppb Au) over a 400m strike length coincident with a large area of high conductivity (< 500 ohm*m).





Figure 6: Copeçal Gold Project showing the planned diamond drill collar positions relative to the position of the High Conductivity VLF-EM Anomaly (< 250 ohm*m), and the coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomaly (Pink > 20ppb Au, Orange > 50 ppb Au). The section line (yellow) shows the location of Figure 7.





Figure 7: Copeçal Project West Target vertical section facing northwest showing planned diamond drill hole traces targeting the High Conductivity Anomaly (< 250 ohm*m) and testing coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomalies (> 50 ppb Au) projected to depth.

Drilling is scheduled to commence on or before October 1st, 2025, and to be completed by the end of November 2025.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: “We are thrilled to be moving forward with the maiden drill program at the Copeçal Gold Project, following the highly encouraging results from the combined data and interpretation of our auger drilling and VLF-EM survey. The East and West targets have delivered strong gold anomalies and represent exceptional opportunities for the identification of gold mineralization. Backed by the extensive historical work of AngloGold Ashanti and guided by Jon Hill, P.Geo, our team is positioned to unlock the full potential of this exciting gold project.”

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.





Figure 8: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

