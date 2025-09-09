TuneIn Partners with World’s Largest EV Manufacturer, BYD Auto, to Provide In-Vehicle Entertainment for Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today a partnership with BYD Auto Co., LTD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, to integrate TuneIn’s extensive catalog of radio stations and podcasts into BYD vehicles. The collaboration demonstrates TuneIn’s growing presence in the automotive industry, providing drivers worldwide with a vast catalog of live radio, news, sports, podcasts and audiobooks.

BYD drivers will be able to seamlessly access TuneIn’s extensive library of live radio, podcasts and audiobooks at their fingertips through BYD’s Intelligent Cockpit System. This cutting-edge in-car interface features the world’s first rotatable PAD, controlled by touch or voice commands. It ensures drivers and passengers enjoy hands-free access to their favorite audio content via TuneIn.

“We are bringing innovative entertainment experiences to more drivers worldwide through our partnership with BYD,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “At TuneIn, we are focused on enhancing how people experience audio on the road. Our integration with BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, represents a major milestone in our mission to make high-quality audio content easily accessible wherever our listeners may be.”

TuneIn will offer extended free trials for new users with a 30-day trial for monthly subscriptions and a 90-day trial for annual subscriptions. Existing TuneIn Premium subscribers who are BYD drivers will also benefit from this integration, with ad-free news, commercial-free music and premium sports content available in supported regions.

TuneIn is at the forefront of enhancing in-vehicle entertainment with over 100,000 radio stations, millions of podcasts and 100,000 audiobooks. TuneIn has one of the most extensive in-vehicle entertainment catalogs worldwide, offering many options to keep drivers and passengers entertained during their journeys. With its user-friendly interface, TuneIn makes it easy to access content on the go.

TuneIn is available to listeners worldwide through more than 200 connected devices and automotive brands. To learn more about TuneIn, please visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



About BYD:

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks worldwide. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 110 countries and regions. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

