Eckankar Prepares for Historic Leadership Transition in October 2025

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 25, the long-time spiritual leader of Eckankar, Sri Harold Klemp, will announce his successor at the organization’s annual worldwide seminar at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Of the new spiritual and religious movements that emerged in the 1960s, Eckankar continues as a contemporary worldwide teaching. Appealing to the “spiritual but not religious,” Eckankar presents the goal of individual enlightenment while offering a tradition that honors the spiritual freedom of the individual.

Rooted in its esoteric traditions, the passing of Eckankar’s spiritual mantle unfolds in the spiritual realms before it is ever revealed to the public. The last occasion of succession occurred on Oct. 22, 1981, when Klemp’s term began as the MAHANTA, the Living ECK Master.1

For Eckankar’s followers in over 120 countries, this transition marks the onset of a new era. In Klemp’s 44 years as the spiritual leader, Eckankar has undergone significant growth, expanded its worldwide presence, established a global leadership structure, and reached out to seekers in ever-new ways with its core message—Soul exists because God loves It.

The leadership transition is more than a shift in governance; it is a continuation of an ancient spiritual lineage as well as the beginning of a new cycle. The new leader will take the Eckankar movement into The Days of Light and Hope—a time of both challenge and divine opportunity. The change in spiritual leadership is viewed as a step forward for the consciousness of all the worlds—physical and spiritual.

The October seminar in Minneapolis also marks Eckankar’s 60th anniversary. The event will draw thousands of Eckankar students, known as “ECKists,” from all parts of the globe. Newcomers are invited to attend. Visit Eckseminars.org for more information.

About Eckankar

Eckankar is a worldwide spiritual teaching that offers keys for higher consciousness, dream study, and inner guidance as ways to unlock the path to spiritual mastery. Headquartered at the Temple of ECK Campus in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the movement embraces the sacred sound of HU and service to all life as essential to spiritual freedom and higher responsibility. With ancient roots, the modern-day teachings of Eckankar were introduced in 1965 by Paul Twitchell. Since then, Eckankar has expanded globally with thousands of students enrolled in over 120 countries and nonprofit organizations established in more than 40 nations. For more information, visit Eckankar.org.

Media Contact

Sue Keck

Suek@Eckankar.org

952-380-2283

1. The MAHANTA is the inner side of the Living ECK Master, one with Divine Spirit. He teaches through dreams and inner guidance. The Living ECK Master is the outer guide and spiritual leader for the ECK movement. The role of the Living ECK Master has always been to awaken the love for the divine things already within the human heart.