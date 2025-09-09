Jlab Turns Up the Volume in College Football With the New Jlab Birmingham Bowl

SAN DIEGO and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab, a leading personal technology and audio brand known for delivering high-quality wireless earbuds, headphones, and office accessories at an incredible value, today announced it will serve as title sponsor of the JLab Birmingham Bowl under a new four-year agreement with ESPN Events.

The 19th edition of the bowl game, now titled the JLab Birmingham Bowl, will kick off on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and will be presented live on ESPN. The matchup will include teams from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the American Conference or the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), with selections announced Sunday, Dec. 7.

“JLab is all about breaking barriers, with high-quality tech that offers surprising value, and bringing people together – just like college football,” said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. “Becoming the title sponsor of the Birmingham Bowl is more than a moment for us; it’s a chance to celebrate community, competition, and connection in Birmingham and beyond. We’re fired up to become the title sponsor!”

The agreement deepens JLab’s commitment to college athletics. Earlier this season, the San Diego-based company unveiled its 2025-26 JLab Playmaker roster, featuring 10 elite college football athletes from across the country, including Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. These NIL and school partnerships, combined with the new bowl sponsorship, highlight how JLab is investing in the next generation of athletes while engaging fans nationwide through content and brand activations.

“We're delighted to welcome JLab as the new title sponsor for the Birmingham Bowl and eager to collaborate with such a successful driven team doing great things in consumer electronics,” said Mark Meadows, Executive Director of the JLab Birmingham Bowl. “JLab is an innovative brand with an authentic voice in college sports, and their Playmaker roster underscores that commitment. Together, we’ll create memorable experiences for players, fans, and the Birmingham community.”

The multi-year agreement, brokered by rEvolution, JLab’s sports marketing agency of record, includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social content, in-stadium branding, product integration, and on-site activations leading up to and during the game. JLab will also provide custom headphones to participating teams across ESPN’s Bowl games, including the JLab Birmingham Bowl.

Since its inception in 2006, the bowl game – now titled the JLab Birmingham Bowl – has generated more than $190 million in economic impact for the Birmingham area, according to the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau. Through its partnership with the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, the game has also donated more than $490,000 to the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation, supporting youth healthcare in the region.

Tickets & Information

All seating at Protective Stadium is reserved and will go on sale to the public on Sunday, Dec. 7 at BirminghamBowl.com. For premium seating, hospitality, and branding opportunities, contact Mark Meadows at mark.r.meadows@espn.com.

For the latest updates, follow the JLab Birmingham Bowl on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information, official logos and media assets, visit BirminghamBowl.com. To learn more about JLab’s college sports program, visit College Sports – JLab or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.



About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

Media Contacts

Local Media Contact: Heather Jeffcoat / 205-515-1972 / heather.jeffcoat@birminghambowl.com

ESPN: Danny Chi / Danny.C.Chi@espn.com and Andrea DiCristoforo / Andrea.Dicristoforo@espn.com

JLab: media@jlab.com