Wise Financial Consulting Transforms Buy- and Sell-Side Deals with Midaxo’s M&A Intelligence Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wise Financial Consulting, a trusted advisor to both acquisitive companies and business owners preparing for sale, has elevated its deal-making capabilities by adopting Midaxo’s purpose-built M&A Intelligence platform. The move brings new levels of discipline, accountability, and collaboration to transactions—empowering clients to maximize value on both the buy- and sell-side.

With decades of experience as both CFO and advisor, Ken Wiesenfeld, Principal of Wise Financial Consulting, understands the realities of M&A better than most. “For buyers, success comes from executing a disciplined, repeatable process that fuels buy-and-build strategies. For sellers, it’s about structuring the business for growth, scalability, and higher valuations. With Midaxo, we make both possible.”

Process That Delivers. Accountability That Sticks. Collaboration Without Barriers.

Midaxo enables Wise to deliver on its guiding principles by:

Sharpening diligence and integration with pre-built checklists and automated workflows.

with pre-built checklists and automated workflows. Driving accountability through real-time visibility, transparent task ownership, and zero version-control issues.

through real-time visibility, transparent task ownership, and zero version-control issues. Streamlining collaboration across buyers, sellers, advisors, and functional leaders with a single source of truth.





“The difference is night and day,” says Wiesenfeld. “Instead of chasing spreadsheets and buried emails, our clients gain clarity, speed, and confidence. Midaxo changes the game.”

Building the Readiness Engine for M&A

In today’s market, readiness defines outcomes. Wise leverages Midaxo to help clients close deals faster, with fewer surprises, and greater value creation.

Jude McColgan, CEO of Midaxo agrees. “Just as you wouldn’t run HR without HR software or Finance without financial software, you shouldn’t run M&A without purpose-built M&A software,” he observed. “For Wise, and many other companies, that software is Midaxo.”

With Midaxo powering its engagements, Wise Financial Consulting continues to set the standard for intelligent, value-driven deal execution.

About Wise Financial Consulting

Wise Financial Consulting advises buyers and sellers across industries, bringing deep financial and accounting expertise to every transaction. With a focus on disciplined process, strict accountability, and seamless collaboration, Wise prepares companies to maximize value and execute successful M&A strategies. In addition, they provide comprehensive accounting services, from fractional CFO support to operational accounting and financial reporting.

About Midaxo

Midaxo is the M&A Intelligence Platform that brings pipeline management, due diligence, integration, and reporting into one secure, streamlined environment. Trusted by leading companies worldwide, Midaxo has powered over 5,000 transactions valued at more than $1 trillion—helping corporate teams, private equity, and advisors manage the entire deal lifecycle, collaborate more effectively, and run faster, smarter deals. When businesses have the tools to manage complexity and focus on value, M&A outcomes are stronger across the board. Our mission is to equip modern M&A teams with the platform to make this possible. Learn more at midaxo.com.

