SureGo Administrative Services Appoints Steve Mikano as President to Drive Next-Generation Claims Innovation

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureGo Administrative Services, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) under Trawick Holdings, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Mikano as President. This strategic leadership move underscores SureGo’s commitment to reimagining the claims experience through innovation, efficiency, and a relentless focus on customer outcomes.

Steve is a seasoned leader with deep expertise in claims management, operations, audit, and administration. His career includes building and scaling departments across both global corporations and start-up environments. A holder of advanced certifications including AIC, AIC-M, AINS, Six Sigma Blackbelt, and CIA, Steve also maintains all-lines adjuster licenses in 33 states and is certified in AI Business Strategy from Cornell University. His passion for integrating AI into operations and claims management reflects SureGo’s vision for transforming turnaround times and raising service standards across the industry.

“I am honored to join SureGo Administrative Services at such an exciting time,” said Steve Mikano, President of SureGo Administrative Services. “We are building something extraordinary here — a customer-first approach where technology and innovation drive faster claims resolution, greater accuracy, and exceptional service for every client we serve.”

Daryl Trawick, CEO and President of Trawick Holdings, added:

“Bringing Steve on board is a game-changer for SureGo and for the clients we serve. His leadership and vision align perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class administrative services. We are looking forward to creating smarter, faster claims processes that give our customers better outcomes and a truly elevated experience.”

With Steve at the helm, SureGo Administrative Services is doubling down on its commitment to enhancing the customer journey by harnessing AI-driven automation, streamlining operations, and delivering service excellence across all insurance lines, including travel, accident and health, auto, homeowners, liability, and life.

About SureGo Administrative Services

For 10 years, SureGo Administrative Services has been a trusted name in claims administration. With offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, SureGo is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and personalized service to clients worldwide. SureGo is part of the Trawick International family of companies. Learn more at mysurego.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Tarkany

Vice President, Marketing

Emily.Tarkany@trawickinternational.com

