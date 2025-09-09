Plotly Announces “The Rise of Vibe Analytics” – A Groundbreaking Event Showcasing the Future of AI-Driven Data Apps

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of data analytics is here – and it’s more than just chatting with your data or dragging and dropping dashboards. It's about empowering anyone to generate insights and build sophisticated, interactive visual data apps for production with the help of AI. To showcase this next leap forward, Plotly , the leading provider of AI-native data applications, is proud to host " The Rise of Vibe Analytics ," a must-attend virtual event taking place on September 23, 2025. This also marks the general availability of Plotly Studio and Plotly Cloud . Also announced today, ahead of The Rise of Vibe Analytics event, Plotly will hold its Analytics Vibe-a-Thon , September 15, 2025. Contestants have the opportunity to win multiple case prizes, and the winning data visualization apps will be showcased during an awards event.

Plotly Presents: The Rise of Vibe Analytics

Plotly’s free online event will bring together industry leaders, real users, and innovators to explore how vibe analytics — a new agentic approach to AI data analysis — is unlocking superpowers for every knowledge worker. See how anyone, regardless of coding expertise, can go from data to insight in minutes using Plotly Studio , the industry’s only AI-native desktop application. Plotly Studio automatically generates beautiful visual data apps in just two minutes using nothing but datasets, making it the only platform purpose-built for the new Vibe Analytics paradigm.

Attendees will experience:

Live demos of Plotly Studio’s AI-powered workflows and deployment to Plotly Cloud

Success stories from enterprises leveraging the next generation of AI data apps

Thought leaders sharing their insights on how agentic AI is changing how we engage with data and the roles of analysts and data scientists





Plotly Analytics Vibe-a-Thon: Visualize Data, Fast

In the lead-up to the event, Plotly will kick off the Analytics Vibe-a-Thon on September 15, inviting participants to build incredible data apps at the speed of thought using Plotly Studio’s agentic analytics capabilities. The challenge: Create fast, beautiful, insightful data apps that push the boundaries of what’s possible with natural language and data. Participants will gain access to Plotly Studio and Plotly Cloud Pro Plan free for one month and will have the opportunity to receive cash prizes:

1st place - $1,000

2nd place - $500

3rd place - $250

Winning apps will be featured live at a Plotly event in October





Generally Available After Breakout Early Access

The Rise of Vibe Analytics event also marks the general availability of Plotly Studio and Plotly Cloud, following an over-subscribed early access program that gained more than 6,000 registrants.

Plotly Studio redefines how people create data visualizations, dashboards, and analytics apps, using natural language. Plotly Studio requires virtually zero learning curve—users need only two minutes and a dataset to be able to:

Build data apps in under 2 minutes

Iterate via natural language or specs

Extend with Python or SQL when needed





Early feedback has been astoundingly positive, reflecting the ways Plotly Studio has completely revolutionized how data apps are built and hosted.

Brian Julius , a 6X LinkedIn Top Voice and long-time Power BI professional, shared these thoughts , “Didn’t write a single line of code. Didn’t debug a single DAX measure. Just prompts.” He found Plotly Studio to be “intuitive, polished, and looks like the future of front-end AI-driven BI.”

, a 6X LinkedIn Top Voice and long-time Power BI professional, shared these thoughts “Didn’t write a single line of code. Didn’t debug a single DAX measure. Just prompts.” He found Plotly Studio to be “intuitive, polished, and looks like the future of front-end AI-driven BI.” Eszter Kovacs “This platform is perfect for practicing and enhancing creative thinking in data analysis. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to explore new tools and get inspired in the world of data visualization!”

“This platform is perfect for practicing and enhancing creative thinking in data analysis. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to explore new tools and get inspired in the world of data visualization!” Art Tennick noted, “Finish your month-end accounting reports in only 5 minutes. No formulas, no coding, no point-and-click.”

noted, “Finish your month-end accounting reports in only 5 minutes. No formulas, no coding, no point-and-click.” Mateusz Pawlowski praised the tool for molecular chemistry visual storytelling, saying, “Benzene (C₆H₆) + Plotly Studio = WOW! Sometimes all it takes is one molecule, one prompt, one tool—and a little bit of knowledge—to spark that ‘wait, I can actually do this?!’ feeling. It’s pure visual storytelling, no coding required.”





Whether you're in finance, pharmaceuticals, research, education, or executive leadership, Plotly Studio allows you to see patterns and tell stories with your data nearly instantly. Plotly will also share updates on Dash Enterprise, the leading data app platform. We invite you to join us at Plotly’s The Rise of Vibe Analytics event September 23. Register here .

About Plotly

Plotly is a leading provider of open-source graphing libraries and enterprise-grade analytics solutions. Its flagship product, Dash Enterprise, enables organizations to build scalable and interactive data apps that drive impactful decision-making. Plotly offers Plotly Studio, an AI-native desktop application that automatically generates beautiful interactive data apps using nothing but datasets, alongside Plotly Cloud, a unified platform to share and manage apps. To learn more about Plotly, visit our website at https://www.plotly.com .

Plotly Studio, Plotly Cloud, and Plotly Dash Enterprise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Plotly. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

