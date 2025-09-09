Urology Market Growth Analysis 2025-2030 - Minimally Invasive Procedures and Imaging Improvements Reshaping Workflow Efficiency and Patient Care Pathways

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urology Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The urology devices market is experiencing robust transformation, driven by demographic changes, regulatory evolution, and rapid innovation. For executives and industry leaders, understanding the latest developments and shifting competitive terrain is essential to unlock sustained value and strategic advantage.
Market Snapshot: Urology Market Size, Growth, and Opportunity
The Urology Market grew from USD 58 billion in 2024 to USD 64.28 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.33%, reaching USD 104.65 billion by 2030. Steady demand is propelled by aging populations, surging rates of benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and kidney stones, alongside intensifying requirements for precision medicine and cost-efficient care. Industry participants are compelled to adapt and innovate as healthcare providers pursue minimally invasive therapies and new delivery models.
Scope & Segmentation: Mapping the Urology Market Landscape
This research comprehensively analyzes the evolving urology market and its major sub-segments. Segmentation highlights important drivers, technology trends, and regional opportunities:
- Product Type: Disposable devices (catheters such as Foley and intermittent, stents including nephrostomy and ureteral) and reusable equipment (flexible and rigid endoscopes, surgical instruments).
- Application: Focus on benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment, cancer diagnostics, stone removal, urinary incontinence management.
- End User: Adoption across ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, hospitals.
- Distribution Channel: E-commerce, hospital procurement channels, and retail pharmacy outlets influence accessibility and pricing.
- Technology: Advancement in imaging (CT, MRI, ultrasound) and laser modalities shapes innovation and clinical performance.
- Region: Analysis across Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific reveals differing maturity, regulatory approaches, and adoption rates.
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers
- Technological innovation, particularly in minimally invasive procedures and imaging improvements, is reshaping workflow efficiency and patient care pathways.
- Regulatory adaptation and streamlined device approvals are facilitating faster market entry for next-generation products in mature healthcare economies.
- Digital health solutions such as telehealth and remote monitoring are expanding the continuum of care and enhancing post-operative outcomes.
- Customized device engineering, through 3D printing and patient-specific implants, is accelerating the uptake of precision therapies tailored to diverse patient populations.
- Collaborative partnerships, co-development initiatives, and targeted acquisitions allow companies to blend expertise, strengthen portfolios, and navigate regional compliance variations.
- Segmentation by application and distribution channels enables stakeholders to align product development and marketing strategies with the needs of specific clinical and operational environments.
Tariff Impact: Navigating 2025 U.S. Trade Policy Shifts
Revised tariff structures introduced by the United States in 2025 have increased cost pressures across global supply chains for urology devices. Manufacturers are responding by optimizing sourcing, localizing production, and entering new supplier agreements to mitigate rising expenses. These changes necessitate greater transparency in cost structures and encourage exploration of alternative materials and strategic collaborations to manage evolving regulatory requirements.
Methodology & Data Sources: Delivering Credible, Multi-Faceted Insights
Research drew on over fifty interviews with surgeons, regulators, and purchasing directors, complemented by surveys of manufacturers and payers worldwide. Secondary sources included regulatory filings, clinical trials, and peer-reviewed industry literature. Data validation used statistical modeling and trend analysis, while stakeholder panels ensured relevancy and alignment with clinical realities.
Why This Report Matters: Actionable Intelligence for Market Leaders
- Enables executives to identify growth segments, emerging technology trends, and evolving regulatory requirements across diverse urology markets.
- Supports risk mitigation and supply chain resilience amid shifting trade policies and competitive dynamics.
- Empowers commercial, strategy, and research teams with well-structured insights for evidence-based planning and market positioning.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|195
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$64.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$104.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Rise of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgeries for prostate and kidney procedures driven by technological advances and patient demand
5.2. Development and adoption of non-invasive biomarkers for early detection of prostate cancer to improve patient outcomes
5.3. Growth in minimally invasive therapies for benign prostatic hyperplasia like prostate artery embolization and water vapor therapy
5.4. Integration of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring platforms for post-surgical care in urology practices across regions
5.5. Surge in targeted therapies and immunotherapy combinations for advanced urothelial carcinoma based on precision medicine approaches
5.6. Adoption of AI-powered diagnostic imaging analysis to enhance accuracy and efficiency in urologic disease detection
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Urology Market, by Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Disposable Devices
8.2.1. Catheters
8.2.1.1. Foley Catheters
8.2.1.2. Intermittent Catheters
8.2.2. Stents
8.2.2.1. Nephrostomy Stents
8.2.2.2. Ureteral Stents
8.3. Reusable Devices
8.3.1. Endoscopes
8.3.1.1. Flexible Endoscopes
8.3.1.2. Rigid Endoscopes
8.3.2. Surgical Instruments
9. Urology Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment
9.3. Cancer Diagnosis
9.4. Stone Removal
9.5. Urinary Incontinence Management
10. Urology Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.3. Clinics
10.4. Hospitals
11. Urology Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. E-Commerce
11.3. Hospital Purchases
11.4. Retail Pharmacies
12. Urology Market, by Technology
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Imaging Technology
12.2.1. CT Scan
12.2.2. MRI
12.2.3. Ultrasound
12.3. Laser Technology
13. Americas Urology Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Urology Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Urology Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Boston Scientific Corporation
16.3.2. Johnson & Johnson
16.3.3. Olympus Corporation
16.3.4. Medtronic plc
16.3.5. Stryker Corporation
16.3.6. Coloplast A/S
16.3.7. Teleflex Incorporated
16.3.8. Becton, Dickinson and Company
16.3.9. STERIS plc
16.3.10. Baxter International Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z67cbx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment