Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Industry Worth Over $264 Billion by 2030: Organizations Seek Scalable, Cost-Efficient Environments

The PaaS market is growing rapidly, driven by cloud-native development, scalable solutions, and digital transformation needs across BFSI, IT, healthcare, and retail sectors. Key opportunities include increasing demand for dbPaaS, iPaaS, and hybrid cloud deployments, and strong growth in Asia-Pacific.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market is experiencing rapid growth as more organizations transition to cloud-native application development, seeking scalable, cost-efficient environments to drive innovation. PaaS facilitates application building, testing, and deployment without complex infrastructure management, leading to widespread adoption across sectors like BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and retail. Businesses leverage PaaS platforms to expedite digital transformation, streamline DevOps, and deploy data-driven applications with increased agility. Key drivers include the adoption of real-time analytics, IoT, low-code/no-code tools, and hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

The global PaaS market, set to expand from US$93.9 billion in 2024 to US$264.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.8%, is attracting enterprises and SMEs aiming to reduce capital expenditures and improve time-to-market. The surge of database PaaS (dbPaaS), integration PaaS (iPaaS), and serverless computing is transforming application development and scaling. Meanwhile, the rise of AI-powered capabilities is prompting vendors to offer more tailored solutions. As digital transformation advances, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America, PaaS remains a core component of enterprise IT modernization strategies.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the global PaaS market, with a 2024 share of 32.4% due to early cloud technology adoption and the presence of major PaaS providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud. Investments in R&D have fostered innovation in AI, machine learning, and serverless computing. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030, with a CAGR of 22.8% and a projected market worth of over US$72 billion by 2030. The rapid digital transformation in countries like China, India, Japan, and Singapore is pushing businesses to adopt PaaS for competitive edge.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Analysis by Service Type

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) holds the largest share of 40.8% in 2024. It offers scalable and flexible database management in the cloud, reducing the need for on-premises infrastructure. Integration PaaS (iPaaS) is set to grow rapidly, with a 2024-2030 CAGR of 22.4%, due to the increase in digital transformation and SaaS applications, facilitating efficient cross-system integration. iPaaS enables real-time data exchange and business process automation, crucial for industries like healthcare and BFSI.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Public Cloud PaaS, at 62.7% market share in 2024, is favored for its cost-effectiveness and scalability. Platforms like AWS Elastic Beanstalk and Google App Engine simplify application development and deployment. Hybrid Cloud is projected to grow the fastest, with a 22.1% CAGR from 2024-2030, allowing organizations to comply with regulations while leveraging cloud resources for non-sensitive tasks.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Analysis by Company Type

Large Enterprises, with a 64.7% share in 2024, dominate the demand for PaaS due to complex IT needs and resources. However, SMEs are expected to experience a robust CAGR of 21.1% by 2030, needing accessible, scalable solutions to compete effectively. PaaS provides SMEs with the ability to manage fluctuating workloads without heavy infrastructure investments.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Analysis by Industry Sector

IT & Telecom leads the PaaS market with a 21.1% share in 2024, relying on scalable cloud platforms for network and data-intensive applications. BFSI is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 23.3% due to the drive for digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and enhanced customer experiences. PaaS enables rapid app development in BFSI, enhancing customer-facing platforms with AI and analytics capabilities.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Report Scope

This report analyzes global and regional PaaS markets by Service Type, Deployment Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector from 2021-2030, with projections in US$.

Key Metrics

  • Historical Period: 2021-2024
  • Base Year: 2024
  • Forecast Period: 2025-2030
  • Units: Value market in US$
  • Companies Mentioned: 25+
    • Alibaba Cloud
    • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
    • Atos SE
    • Broadcom Inc.
    • Cisco Systems, Inc.
    • Dell Technologies Inc.
    • DevFactory FZ LLC
    • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
    • Google
    • IBM Corporation
    • Microsoft
    • Nutanix Inc.
    • Oracle Corp.
    • Platform.sh SAS
    • Progress Software Corp.
    • Salesforce, inc.
    • SAP SE
    • ServiceNow
    • Siemens AG
    • Software AG
    • Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
    • Tencent
    • Virtuozzo International GmbH
    • VMware Inc.
    • Zerone Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
    • Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Geographic Region

  • North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Rest of South America)
  • Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Service Type

  • Database PaaS (dbPaaS)
  • Application PaaS (aPaaS)
  • Integration PaaS (iPaaS)
  • Other Service Types

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Deployment Type

  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud
  • Hybrid Cloud

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Company Type

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Industry Sector

  • BFSI
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Government
  • Healthcare
  • Retail & Ecommerce
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Transportation
  • Education
  • Other Industries

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages480
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$93.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$264.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate18.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7lis9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Digital Transformation
                            
                            
                                Hybrid Cloud
                            
                            
                                IPAAS
                            
                            
                                Multi Cloud
                            
                            
                                PAAS
                            
                            
                                Platform as a Service
                            
                            
                                Private Cloud
                            
                            
                                Public Cloud
                            
                            
                                Serverless Computing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading