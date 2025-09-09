Silo Pharma Adds Japanese Patent to Expanding Global IP Portfolio for Licensed PTSD Drug

SARASOTA, FL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced that the Japan Patent Office has granted patent number 7683882 to Silo’s research and licensing partner Columbia University for the invention titled “Prophylactic efficacy of serotonin 4 receptor agonists against stress,” exclusively licensed to Silo by Columbia University. Columbia University recently received an Australian patent for the same invention.

The patent reinforces protection for Silo’s lead asset, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), originally developed by Columbia University.

“This Japanese patent adds another layer of protection for SPC-15, adding to our high-value international IP portfolio,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. “Our expanding patent library is a cornerstone in the ongoing development and regulatory strategy for our novel PTSD therapy.”

About SPC-15



SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15.

About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

