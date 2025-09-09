Nüline Distribution Appointed Exclusive Canadian Distributor of Le Feu Fireplaces

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüline Distribution is proud to announce that we are now the exclusive distributor of Le Feu by Lauritsen in Canada. This strategic partnership marks an exciting new chapter in expanding the presence of Le Feu’s premium bioethanol fireplaces throughout the Canadian market.

Previously served by a U.S.-based distributor, Canadian retailers and designers will now benefit from direct local service, enhanced support, and national availability through Nüline Distribution’s Canadian infrastructure.

“This partnership allows us to better serve the Canadian market with fast, reliable stock and dedicated customer support,” said Ricardo Turner, Managing Director for Le Feu at Nüline Distribution. “We’re proud to represent a brand that blends Scandinavian elegance with sustainable fireplace innovation.”

Canadian Stock and Service, Delivered from Montreal

With strong inventory levels in our Montreal warehouse, all Le Feu orders across Canada will now be fulfilled directly from within the country. This ensures quicker lead times, no cross-border delays, and a streamlined experience for both B2C customers and trade professionals.

About Le Feu

Le Feu is Denmark’s leading bioethanol fireplace brand, combining eco-conscious performance with minimalist Scandinavian design. These freestanding and wall-mounted fireplaces are clean-burning, require no chimney or gas connection, and bring instant ambiance to residential or commercial interiors.

With sleek designs, quality materials, and flexible installations, Le Feu is ideal for condos, homes, restaurants, and boutique spaces seeking both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

About Nüline Distribution

Nüline Distribution is a Canadian distributor of premium design and lifestyle brands for over 15 years. Serving retailers, architects, designers, and institutional clients, we focus on delivering high-quality, design-forward products with local support and logistics.

