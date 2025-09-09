Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) Market Outlook 2025-2034 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Avaya , 8X8, and Verizon Communications Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unified Communication as a Service Market Outlook - Forecast Trends, Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global unified communication as a service market size reached around USD 100.70 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.00% between 2025 and 2034 to reach nearly USD 865.46 Billion by 2034.



Key Trends in the Market

The advent of 5G technology and high-speed internet is anticipated to increase the unified communication as a service market share over the forecast period. This increase is attributed to the growing requirements of a connection with high speed and low latency for video and audio conferencing.

Increasing demand for BYOD (bring your own device) systems in the corporate sector is another crucial trend in the UCaaS market. In such situations, employees are instructed to bring their own devices to work rather than rely on the company's hardware.

The growing popularity of cloud services in big organisations is one of the key unified communication as a service market trends contributing to market expansion. This is because these services provide employees with real-time monitoring and resource efficiency features which are boosting the growth of the market.

In addition, the global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market is being supported by the growing incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) in UCaaS. These incorporations are done to provide a wide range of advantages, such as automated transcripts, smart speaker tracking, and intuitive call records.

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model, along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global unified communication as a service market, covering their competitive landscape and the latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

Avaya Inc.

ALE International

8X8 Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Gamma Communications PLC

NTT Communications Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC

Telia Company AB

RingCentral, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc

Others

Unified Communications as a Service Market Share by End User



The IT and telecom end users accounted for a significant share of the unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market in the historical period. The demand to use UCaaS solutions is being driven by the persistent push by a number of IT and telecom organisations to implement more effective collaboration among their geographically dispersed teams. IT and telecom firms are working with international distributors to effectively deploy the UCaaS services. The necessity for data security and privacy protection rises as a result of dealing with government agencies and organisations to provide them with secure calling and effective information interchange. This is motivating the UCaaS solution offered by the IT and telecom firms, thus increasing the market growth.



Healthcare end users are anticipated to see considerable growth in the unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market over the forecast period as the need for patients to communicate effectively with officials and care givers to receive better care increases. The implementation of UCaaS in healthcare technology motivates manufacturers and healthcare providers to introduce technical advancements in their businesses. Healthcare providers, who usually have minimal IT budgets, have adopted cloud-based solutions more frequently as they are more cost-effective.



Unified Communications as a Service Market Share by Region



North America is one of the leading regions in the unified communication as a service market. Retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom are examples of end-user verticals in the United States that demand a more direct and seamless experience for all of their interactions. These include audio, video, and chat, regardless of where they are. Additionally, enterprises are seeking a unified deployment and administration solution from a single provider to meet their UCaaS needs. With the introduction of 5G, they are able to combine remote connectivity technologies on a single UCaaS platform.



Competitive Landscape

Other market players include ALE International, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Gamma Communications PLC, NTT Communications Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC, Telia Company AB, and RingCentral, Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Unified Communication as a Service Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market by Component

5.5 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market by Deployment Mode

5.6 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market by Delivery Model

5.7 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market by Organisation Size

5.8 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market by End User

5.9 Global Unified Communication as a Service Market by Region

6 North America Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Unified Communication as a Service Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 Avaya Inc.

12.5.2 ALE International

12.5.3 8X8 Inc

12.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.5.5 Mitel Networks Corporation

12.5.6 Gamma Communications PLC

12.5.7 NTT Communications Corporation

12.5.8 Vodafone Group PLC

12.5.9 Telia Company AB

12.5.10 RingCentral, Inc.

12.5.11 Verizon Communications, Inc

12.5.12 Others

