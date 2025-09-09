Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Report 2025 | Industry to Experience 21.4% CAGR During 2025-2034 | Leading Players are Google, NXP Semiconductors, Intel, Texas Instruments, IBM

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Vehicles Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Internet of Vehicles market is anticipated to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 21.40% from 2025 to 2034, spurred by the rapid evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and advances in computation and communication technologies. Asia, North America, and Europe are projected to be the leading markets in this dynamic sector.

Global Growth Driven by Technological Advancements

The progression towards autonomous vehicles is increasingly plausible, with the Internet of Vehicles playing a critical role. IoV facilitates an efficient and secure exchange of information among vehicles and infrastructures using Vehicle Ad-hoc Networks (VANETs) derived from Mobile Ad-hoc Networks (MANET). This technology encompasses sophisticated electronics like sensors, GPS, brakes, and infotainment systems. The demand for superior interconnectivity among these systems is predicted to drive further growth in the global IoV market.

Enhanced Vehicle Guidance, Reliability, and Safety

The integration of IoV leads to the development of the Social Internet of Vehicle (SIoV), which utilizes vehicle sensors, smart terminals, and urban infrastructures to safely gather and communicate information. In real-time, vehicles are directed based on this data, enhancing safety and efficiency. IoV connectivity empowers manufacturers to proactively identify product defects and optimize reliability, reducing the risk of failures and emergencies. This also allows for the sale of enhanced software, adding new features and benefits that are expected to propel market growth.

Key Applications Fuelling Market Expansion

The applications of the Internet of Vehicles are numerous and varied:

Safer Driving: Cooperative collision avoidance systems use sensors to detect potential collisions and alert drivers, enhancing safety.

Cooperative collision avoidance systems use sensors to detect potential collisions and alert drivers, enhancing safety. Convenience Service: IoV enables remote car access, remote door locking, stolen vehicle recovery, and "find my vehicle" services.

IoV enables remote car access, remote door locking, stolen vehicle recovery, and "find my vehicle" services. Streamlined Transportation Management: IoV assists transportation agencies in improving real-time traffic, parking, and transit systems.

IoV assists transportation agencies in improving real-time traffic, parking, and transit systems. Advanced Infotainment: Connected cars offer online in-vehicle entertainment options, such as music streaming and navigation.

Connected cars offer online in-vehicle entertainment options, such as music streaming and navigation. Emergency Response: Modern cars can automatically transmit real-time crash data to emergency teams, improving response times and saving lives.

Other notable applications include secure navigation, traffic guidance systems, intelligent vehicle control, electronic toll collection, and traffic flow monitoring, all believed to drive market growth.

Market Segmentation

The report offers an in-depth analysis based on several categories:

Component: Hardware, Software, Service.

Hardware, Software, Service. Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Others.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Others. Communication Type: Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Others.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Others. Region: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players in the Industry

The report provides a comprehensive evaluation of major industry players, their capabilities, and recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansions:

Google LLC

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nexar Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

The report utilizes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model to provide deep insights into the industry, illustrating the dynamic growth and transformative impact of the Internet of Vehicles market.

