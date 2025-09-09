Pixability Launches pixie™, the First Agentic Curation & Optimization Solution for YouTube

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability ( www.pixability.com ), a leader in AI-driven contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance advertising on YouTube, today announced pixie™, the first and only agentic solution for curating and optimizing YouTube channels for advertising and creator campaigns. Launching at a time when it’s harder than ever for brands to align with the right content, Pixie outperforms native platforms and other competitive solutions by leveraging Pixability’s proprietary data and Super Signal Aggregation (SSA) technology. Pixability combines more than 1,200 proprietary and partner signals into trillions of data points, enabling pixie to curate far more contextually precise channels. This drives 8.6X the relevant reach of a standard inclusion list because the agent can find a much higher quantity of contextually precise channels and deliver significantly improved outcomes for the advertiser.

“Pixie is not just a new agentic solution from Pixability, it’s a new way of approaching advertising,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “We believe agentic technology will soon be the only way to deliver media with both control and scale. Agentic solutions backed by deep data can transform cost structures, simplify planning, and redefine success—and our partners are already lining up to make this change.”

Pixie delivers curated content lists that are more relevant, more scalable and higher performing—and does so instantly. Campaigns that once took hours to build can now be launched in minutes, freeing teams to work on other strategic, higher value tasks. Because pixie combines AI-driven speed with human oversight, media teams can quickly interpret results, make adjustments, and achieve the optimal balance of automation and expertise.

Pixie leverages deep proprietary insights to fuel the following activities:

Provide instant audience-viewing insights to strengthen new-business pitches and creative strategy.

to strengthen new-business pitches and creative strategy. Enable planning teams to scope campaigns in minutes and share curated channel lists with clients.

and share curated channel lists with clients. Create campaigns up to 60x faster and optimize channel mixes in response to key cultural moments, outpacing native platforms.

and optimize channel mixes in response to key cultural moments, outpacing native platforms. Drive up to 70% better performance by combining greater scale with increased precision.

“As YouTube continues to grow as a critical platform for advertisers, making smart, values-aligned inventory choices is more important than ever,” said Tam Alesi, CEO of Mediaplus North America. “Pixie is a meaningful step forward—showing how Agentic AI can be used intentionally and positively to help brands connect their content strategies with what they stand for and ultimately drive stronger outcomes.”

“It is great to see the efficiency of Pixability's new Al assistant, pixie. The tool can instantaneously create an inventory plan based on user-friendly prompts,” said Vlad Novikov, Director at PMX, Publicis Media. “This creates opportunities for media teams to elevate YouTube media activation and measurement, and it's encouraging to see the industry shift towards future-facing Al solutions, and away from legacy less-efficient ways of running YouTube media campaigns.”

“Agentic curation and optimization represent the next step in YouTube and video strategy,” said Bill Steinke, VP, Group Media Director at MMGY. “I’m impressed by how pixie leverages Pixability’s unique data set, and I see its potential to further refine targeting and drive even greater impact for our brand partners.”

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company empowering the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their video advertising on YouTube and CTV. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression more meaningful by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable inventory and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including IPG, Publicis, Omnicom, Dentsu, Stagwell, and WPP Media, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce, Lego and CVS. The company is the only YouTube partner certified for brand suitability, contextual targeting, and content insights, enabling unique solutions for the benefit of brands and their agencies. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com or watch a video on our solution here .

