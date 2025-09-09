Stephen Ubl Joins BrightInsight’s Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for digital health solutions, has announced that Stephen J. Ubl, President and CEO of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), has been appointed as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ubl brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare sector to BrightInsight. This strategic addition comes as the company continues to prove sustained impact, at scale, across various disease areas and therapeutic fields.

Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and co-founder of BrightInsight commented, “We are humbled and honored to welcome Stephen to our Board. His expertise and reputation as a leading advocate for the pharmaceutical industry make him an invaluable addition. Stephen recognizes BrightInsight’s important role as a partner for pharma, and we’re thrilled that he will provide guidance to help us continue to partner with pharma to drive large-scale impact for patients.”

Mr. Ubl has led PhRMA, one of the largest and most influential trade associations, since 2015. As President and CEO, he champions PhRMA’s work to preserve and strengthen America’s innovation ecosystem and improve access to lifesaving medicines. Ubl is recognized around the world as a leading health care advocate and policy expert who collaborates successfully with diverse stakeholder groups – including patient and provider groups, regulators, public and private payers, and global trade organizations – to help ensure timely patient access to innovative treatments and cures. In his role, Mr. Ubl helms a board comprised of over 30 of America’s top biopharmaceutical research companies. He also sits on the Wall Street Journal CEO Council and the CNBC CEO Council.

“BrightInsight is the rare company that is successfully addressing one of the most irretractable problems in the healthcare industry - how to effectively help patients stay adherent to their physician-prescribed therapy,” said Mr. Ubl. “They are demonstrating this across disease areas with hard data and great patient feedback. I’ve been impressed with BrightInsight’s success to date and look forward to supporting the organization in achieving its mission.”

About BrightInsight

BrightInsight is the trusted partner and de-facto platform for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions. For life sciences companies pursuing digital transformation, the company offers the leading technology to rapidly develop, launch, and scale digital solutions. BrightInsight’s cloud-based platform is the foundation for companion apps, algorithms, connected combination products, healthcare provider interfaces and other Software as a Medical Device (SaMD).

Customers partner with BrightInsight to differentiate their flagship therapies in their largest markets and to harness unique real-world data to drive measurable business and clinical value. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended uses change and are scaled across geographies.

For more details, visit BrightInsight’s website, Blog, X, and LinkedIn pages.

Media contact:

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

Helen@ShikCommunications.com

617-510-4373