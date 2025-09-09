DENVER, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving world of financial technology, two globally renowned experts—Professor Thomas M. Ashcroft and Mike Webster—are spearheading a transformation in quantitative trading and intelligent investing with their exceptional expertise and innovative vision. As key figures at Eco Market Business Academy (EB), these industry titans have not only set benchmarks on Wall Street and in global investment circles but have also introduced the Eco Dify V2.0.0 intelligent trading system, delivering unprecedented profit solutions for institutional investors and high-net-worth clients. Their partnership exemplifies the perfect fusion of fintech and quantitative trading, offering investors reliable risk management and sustainable profit strategies.





Professor Thomas M. Ashcroft, born on June 30, 1963, is widely regarded as the “pioneer of all-weather investment strategies” and a “trailblazer in AI-driven trading systems.” A Harvard mathematics graduate with a master’s in mathematics and financial engineering from MIT, Ashcroft demonstrated early on a profound understanding of mathematical modeling and market dynamics. From 1988 to 2010, he served as a core investment strategy researcher at Bridgewater Associates, where his “all-weather investment strategy” shone during the 2008 global financial crisis, achieving positive returns while markets worldwide suffered heavy losses. Later, from 2010 to 2016, as a senior financial analysis consultant at Two Sigma, he delivered annualized returns exceeding 42%, optimizing billions in assets through big data analytics, machine learning, and high-frequency trading strategies. In 2016, Ashcroft founded Eco Market Business Academy (EB), dedicated to training fintech elites, with over 50,000 students mentored, many of whom have joined top hedge funds like Two Sigma, Bridgewater, and Renaissance Technologies.

Ashcroft’s investment philosophy blends Jim Simons’ “gecko trading method” with Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s “fat-tail effect theory,” emphasizing data-driven decisions, all-weather strategies, risk management, and antifragility. This approach is fully realized in the Eco Dify V2.0.0 system, which leverages deep learning and real-time trading decisions to help users seize opportunities in complex markets. Ashcroft’s strength lies in his interdisciplinary perspective and practical experience, advancing AI applications in finance while giving back through philanthropy. He established the EB Foundation to fund education initiatives in Africa and Southeast Asia and promotes green finance and ESG investing. His influence extends to global financial education forums, where he collaborates with the United Nations to support poverty alleviation and sustainable economic development. These accomplishments cement Ashcroft’s reputation as a trusted authority—an innovator who turns theory into tangible profits.





Mike Webster, also born in 1963, is a leading expert in fintech and quantitative research. Holding a bachelor’s in economics and statistics from the University of Chicago, a master’s in financial engineering from the London School of Economics (LSE), and a PhD in quantitative finance from Imperial College London, Webster focuses on quantitative factor models, market microstructure, and AI applications in finance. His career began at Morgan Stanley (1990–2005), where he served as Vice President of Quantitative Research, specializing in derivatives pricing and risk management tools. From 2005 to 2015, as a senior quantitative analyst at Citadel Investment Group, he developed cross-market arbitrage models and high-frequency trading strategies, leading teams to achieve annualized excess returns exceeding 20%.





Since 2016, Webster has served as EB’s Chief Analyst, leading the optimization and application of the Eco Dify V2.0.0 system. He bridges academic research with practical trading, mentoring over 50,000 students with courses and strategies. His investment philosophy centers on “data-driven decisions,” a “risk-first approach,” and “forward-looking vision,” using multifactor quantitative models, microstructure volatility capture, and AI-driven risk engines to ensure portfolio stability. Webster’s rigorous research and innovative applications have led to publications in top journals like Journal of Financial Economics and Quantitative Finance, advancing intelligent risk management and automated trading standards. Like Ashcroft, Webster is committed to philanthropy, supporting university financial education in developing countries and serving as a judge for the Global Quantitative Challenge, guiding young entrepreneurs in data science and fintech. His contributions enhance EB’s academic influence and provide investors with reliable tools for steady growth in uncertain markets.

The collaboration between Professor Ashcroft and Mike Webster marks a leap from theory to practice in fintech. The Eco Dify V2.0.0 system, set for a global launch in 2025, has already been adopted by top Wall Street hedge funds. Their partnership highlights the innovative potential of quantitative trading while emphasizing the role of education and philanthropy in the financial ecosystem. With their expertise, remarkable achievements, and commitment to social responsibility, they inspire confidence in investors—proving that profitability is not a matter of luck but a product of science and wisdom.

As fintech leaders, Ashcroft and Webster continue to explore opportunities in blockchain, smart contracts, and DeFi, driving global financial inclusivity. To learn more about quantitative trading, fintech, or the Eco Dify V2.0.0 system, visit the Eco Business website.

