Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Report 2025-2030: $4+ Billion Revenue Growth Spurred by the Rise of AI and Cloud-Native Deployment

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Rights Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Audio Content, Images, Video Content, Confidential Documents, Software & Games), Vertical (BFSI, Education & Training, Media & Entertainment) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital rights management (DRM) market is projected to grow from USD 6.72 billion in 2025 to USD 11.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The rise of AI and cloud-native deployment is transforming the landscape of digital content security, enabling real-time access control across various platforms, including streaming services, eBooks, and enterprise software.

Modern DRM solutions are increasingly integrated with cloud environments and content delivery networks, providing scalability, remote policy enforcement, and centralized license management which are crucial for contemporary media and corporate ecosystems. AI and machine learning are becoming integral to DRM processes, aiding in anomaly detection, predictive piracy monitoring, and intelligent access control to safeguard against unauthorized distribution.

With escalating data privacy regulations and the increasing value of digital assets, businesses are turning to flexible DRM platforms to ensure compliance, implement geo-blocking, and protect content through watermarking. These advancements are transitioning DRM solutions from static tools to dynamic security frameworks, thus facilitating secure and adaptable digital content experiences.

The education and training sector is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period

The expansion of e-learning and digital learning resources is a driving force in this market segment. The protection of intellectual property via DRM has become essential due to the proliferation of massive open online courses (MOOCs) and digital publications. Solutions like Digify play a pivotal role in securing sensitive documents and ensuring adherence to licensing agreements. The trend towards remote learning has amplified the need for secure digital content delivery.

The integration service segment is projected to lead in market size

As DRM solutions need to blend seamlessly into existing IT frameworks, the demand for integration services is rising. Key drivers include the complexities of linking DRM with platforms such as OTT, IPTV, and enterprise systems, to ensure secure content delivery without disrupting operations. The surge in cloud-based DRM, exemplified by Microsoft's PlayReady integration with Azure Media Services, necessitates expert integration for supporting multi-device streaming and compliance. Content-rich industries like media and entertainment increasingly rely on integration services for managing expansive digital content collections.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate

Rapid digitalization, rising internet penetration, and notable DRM technology investments position Asia Pacific as a significant player in this sector. Leading countries such as China, India, and Japan benefit from burgeoning entertainment and gaming industries. Government-led initiatives, like India's rapid watermarking deployments, bolster DRM adoption. With platforms like Mola.tv using Verimatrix for secure delivery, there's a clear focus on protecting digital content in the region. The combination of high population density and escalating cyber threats underscores the need for advanced DRM solutions.

Research Coverage

The report examines the DRM market size and growth potential across components, applications, verticals, and regions. The study segments solutions and services, exploring areas like consulting, integration, and maintenance.

Applications analyzed include audio, video, images, confidential documents, software, games, and eBooks across verticals like BFSI, education, media, IT, healthcare, and more.

Regional analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Benefits of the Report

The report offers market leaders and entrants a comprehensive view of global DRM market revenue estimates and subsegments. Stakeholders gain insights into the competitive landscape, while also understanding key drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth.

The primary players in the DRM market include Adobe Systems, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Oracle, IBM, Irdeto, OpenText, Kudelski Group, Sony Corporation, Verisign Inc, Acquia, OVH Cloud, Fortra, Vitrium Systems, NextLabs, Verimatrix, Seclore, Digify, Bitmovin, EditionGuard, EZDRM, Intertrust Technologies, ArtistScope, CapLinked, Vaultize, and Bynder. These companies employ various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Greater Need to Protect Intellectual Property Increase in Penetration of Digital Devices and Technology Increased Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

Challenges Unclear Legal Precedents

Opportunities Expansion of Ott Platforms Rise in Corporate Need to Protect Data



Case Studies

Case Study 1: Tata Sky Chose Irdeto as a Strategic Partner to Secure OTT Content

Case Study 2: Wohlers Associates Deployed DRM Solutions Provided by Vitrium

Case Study 3: City Online Media Used Pallycon's Multi-DRM Solution

Case Study 4: Flutterwave Uses Digify to Securely Share Fundraising Documents

Case Study 5: Digify Protects RTD Learning's Course Materials from Unauthorized Access

Case Study 6: Pallycon Delivered a Multi-DRM Solution to Vidio.com

Case Study 7: FTI Consulting Deploys Robust Watermarking Technique of Caplinked

Companies Profiled in the DRM Market

Adobe Systems

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Apple

Oracle

IBM

Irdeto

OpenText

Kudelski Group

Sony Corporation

Verisign Inc.

Acquia

OVH Cloud

Fortra

Vitrium Systems

NextLabs

Verimatrix

Seclore

Vaultize

Bitmovin

Editionguard

EZDRM

Intertrust Technologies

Artistscope

CapLinked

Bynder

Digify

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzmogu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment