Blue Ops Taps Hodgdon Shipbuilding for USV Prototypes; Leases Georgia Factory to Scale U.S. Production

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced key manufacturing and facility expansions for its maritime division, Blue Ops, Inc. The announcement was made at DSEI UK 2025, a premier global defense and security exhibition.

As part of its mission to deliver a family of battle-tested USV weapons systems for multi-domain operations, Blue Ops has partnered with Hodgdon Shipbuilding to produce the first five uncrewed surface vessel prototypes at its facilities in the Boothbay Region and in Damariscotta, Maine. In addition to prototype construction, Hodgdon Shipbuilding will serve as a research and development site for Blue Ops as it continues to iterate and refine mission-specific variants of its USV platforms.

Blue Ops has leased a 155,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Valdosta, Georgia, establishing a major new production hub to support and scale full-rate manufacturing of its USV’s. The investment is expected to create hundreds of skilled jobs in the region and bolster Georgia’s role in America’s growing defense industrial base. The company also will be opening a headquarters and customer showroom in West Palm Beach, Florida to support operations and customer engagement.

“Blue Ops is building a scalable, modular USV weapons system designed to meet the evolving operational needs of the U.S. and allied forces,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops. “Our domestic pipeline is starting with prototyping in Maine, and we’re well positioned to rapidly scale through our manufacturing facilities in Georgia to build hundreds of USV’s a year. This structure, supported by executive operations, enables us to deliver battle-proven platforms that support rapid fielding, system integration, and multi-domain adaptability.”

Fueling U.S. Manufacturing Strength and Maritime Innovation

The new Georgia facility is a strategic investment that will help expand U.S. maritime production and support defense supply chain resilience. Located near Moody Air Force Base, the site provides access to a defense-ready workforce, regional logistics, and infrastructure essential for local economic development. This move aligns with the White House’s broader commitment to revitalize domestic manufacturing and restore American leadership in shipbuilding and autonomous systems.

Legacy Craftsmanship Meets Modern Defense

In partnership with Blue Ops, Hodgdon Shipbuilding has begun construction of the first Blue Ops 7-meter USV prototype. Hodgdon is the oldest continuously operating boatbuilder in the United States. Founded in 1816 and operating out of the Boothbay region and Damariscotta, Maine, the fifth and sixth-generation family-owned company has deep experience across yacht, military, and commercial maritime boatbuilding. Over its more than 200-year history, the company has built vessels for the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force, as well as high-performance, advanced composite craft for some of the world’s most demanding environments.

These prototypes, based on combat-tested USV platforms, will support integration testing, system refinement, and operational evaluation. The company will also serve as a dedicated research and development site for Blue Ops’ evolving family of USV weapons systems.

The Hodgdon relationship also brings added leadership continuity. Sandy Spaulding, a key member of the Blue Ops leadership team, previously served as President of Hodgdon Yacht Services, and Managing Director of Business Development at Hodgdon Shipbuilding, deepening the strategic and operational alignment between the two companies.

Florida HQ to Anchor Executive and Customer Engagement

Blue Ops will be opening a West Palm Beach, Florida headquarters to serve as the division’s executive headquarters and showroom, supporting company strategy, USV demonstrations, partner engagements and defense briefings.

For more information about the different variants and specs that comprise the family of USV weapons system, visit www.blueops.com.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Indicate Media

peter@indicatemedia.com

(347) 880-2895

Investor Contact:

Investors@redcat.red