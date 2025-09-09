Avionics Market Trends and Growth Outlook 2025-2034: Rising Global Air Traffic and Fleet Expansions Drive Demand

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avionics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market based on end-use, systems, platforms, and regions, providing a comprehensive understanding of industry dynamics.

The global avionics market reached a valuation of approximately USD 76.74 billion in 2024. Projections indicate a CAGR of 4.50%, pushing the market to an estimated USD 119.17 billion by 2034.

Communication systems significantly enhance coordination between aircraft crew and ground personnel, driving demand in commercial aviation. This necessity for enhanced systems is expected to fuel avionics market growth.

Global Avionics Industry Outlook

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recorded a 25.3% year-on-year increase in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) in December 2023, alongside a 24.1% boost in available seat kilometers (ASK), leading to a load factor of 82.1%. Such growth is a testament to the flourishing avionics market.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led with a 60.7% RPK rise and an 81.2% load factor. Europe maintained the largest market share at 30.8%, with a load factor of 85.1%, followed by North America, at 28.8%, showing a 10.6% RPK increase. The Middle East and Latin America reported RPK growths of 16.4% and 16.3%, respectively, while Africa saw a 12.1% rise.

The air passenger market is projected to add 3.92 billion passengers by 2040, with Asia Pacific at the forefront, expected to gain 2.53 billion passengers. North America and Europe are set for recovery, with Africa and the Middle East following suit, each presenting optimistic growth trajectories.

Advancements in digital flight decks, communication, and navigation technologies are crucial for aircraft safety, driving demands in the avionics sector. Global trends suggest rising air traffic and fleet expansions will foster opportunities for enhancements and replacements.

Global safety standards demand advanced systems like ADS-B, propelling avionics upgrades.

Financial barriers due to development costs could impact market adoption.

Opportunities arise from expanding aviation infrastructures in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Innovations, including AI and IoT applications in avionics, are fostering technological advances. Worldwide, defense budget increases also bolster demand for advanced avionics systems.

Connectivity exposes avionics to cybersecurity threats, heightening market stakeholder risks.

Intensified competition among manufacturers is affecting price and technology strategies.

Key Players in the Global Avionics Market

Prominent companies are driving industry innovations:

BAE Systems plc

Unveiled the Striker II helmet, enhancing pilot awareness with augmented reality.

Collaborated with Heart Aerospace on electric aircraft avionics development.

CCX Technologies

Launched cybersecurity solutions for avionics.

Introduced portable testers for aircraft maintenance.

Safran Group

Presented a new autopilot system capturing market opportunities.

Invested in data analytics for predictive maintenance.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Released a rugged mission computer for military applications.

Expanded high-performance data recording product lines.

Market Outlook and Trends

The Asia-Pacific region demonstrates robust growth in aviation demand, significantly impacting market expansion. The rising use of helicopters for religious tourism in India also drives regional demand. The strong foothold of major industry players continues to support market revenue growth.

