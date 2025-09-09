Championing Motherhood and Family Well-Being: EKOUAER and Arshiner Host Nu Momish Gathering in Baltimore









BALTIMORE, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past weekend in Baltimore, EKOUAER and Arshiner welcomed more than 150 mothers — and over 200 families for a community walk — to the Nu You Conference & Check On Your Mom Friends Walk. Centered on the theme “MY TURN: A Mother’s Moment, A Mother’s Strength,” the two-day gathering created a space for women to pause, connect, and be celebrated not only as caregivers, but as individuals with their own voices and needs. Designed for mothers aged 25–45 navigating the everyday realities of raising children, the event blended honest conversations with playful community activities, showing that motherhood is not a solitary journey but one enriched by shared stories and support. For EKOUAER and Arshiner, the hope was simple yet profound: to stand beside mothers, offering comfort, encouragement, and a reminder that their well-being matters just as much as that of their families.









A Community Built on Real Voices

The Nu You Conference was designed as more than an event — it was a living community space where mothers could be heard, supported, and celebrated. Every part of the program reflected the theme “MY TURN: A Mother’s Moment, A Mother’s Strength” by giving women the chance to speak honestly about their lives while also discovering new ways to care for themselves.

Five powerful panels became the backbone of the weekend, each shining a light on a different facet of motherhood. From tackling the weight of maternal stress, to exploring practices of self-healing, to navigating intimacy and partnership after children, the discussions offered validation and practical insight. Sessions on rediscovering one’s identity and building networks of community support reminded participants that motherhood is not the end of the self, but a journey where personal growth and collective strength go hand in hand.





To balance the depth of dialogue, the conference introduced interactive moments that were playful yet deeply meaningful. Hug A Mom Friend created small acts of comfort and connection, while Momish Bucks encouraged women to exchange words of appreciation and acknowledgment. Who’s That Girl invited mothers to reconnect with the parts of themselves that often get lost in the busyness of parenting, sparking joy and self-recognition.





The Momish Market extended the experience into tangible support, offering a welcoming space where mothers could meet brands like EKOUAER and Arshiner face-to-face. Far from being a traditional exhibit hall, the market felt like a neighborhood gathering — a place where women could explore solutions designed for their daily realities, and where brands could listen as much as they shared.

The empowerment of the weekend did not end at McGuire Hall. On Sunday, more than 200 participants joined the Check On Your Mom Friends Walk, a community walk through Baltimore that carried the spirit of the conference into the wider city. Families, friends, and supporters walked side by side, sending a visible message of solidarity: that every mother deserves to be checked in on, uplifted, and reminded she is not alone.

Through each panel, activity, and shared step, the Nu Momish gathering gave mothers more than inspiration — it gave them community, affirmation, and the tools to continue their journey with strength and hope.

Standing With Mothers: Where Everyday Comfort Meets the Joy of Childhood

The Nu Momish gathering was more than a celebration — it became a source of strength for mothers, reminding them that their voices matter and their well-being is essential.

For EKOUAER , empowerment comes through everyday comfort — clothing that feels like warmth and companionship, a gentle reminder that moms deserve ease and support in every moment. For Arshiner, the philosophy “Let Kids Be Kids” reflects a simple truth: when children are free to grow and thrive, mothers are empowered too.

Together, EKOUAER and Arshiner showed that being a brand is about more than simply showing up — it’s about standing with mothers, offering genuine care, and helping create a community where women feel valued and families can truly thrive.

Contact: Dana Li, pr@ekouaer.com